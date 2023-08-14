Fortnite

Fortnite: Should you buy the Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass if you're not into anime?

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 14, 2023 05:49 GMT
Fortnite
Fortnite's Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass is worth it if you're a fan or need Level-Up Tokens (Image via Twitter/MiniDesMain)

The Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration has become the highlight of Chapter 4 Season 3. While it may have arrived rather late, it's just in time to salvage things and help Epic Games end one more season on a high note. By the looks of things, moving forward, every season will have a Battle Pass dedicated to a collaboration. While the freebies are a hit, they only constitute one half of the Battle Pass.

The other half, which is the Premium section, is locked behind a paid wall of sorts. With such being the case, not everyone is sure if spending V-Bucks to unlock it is worth it. As mentioned, with the season coming to an end, most players are saving up their V-Bucks for Chapter 4 Season 4. That being said, here's some feedback from community members to help decide if the Premium section is worth it or not.

Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass: To buy or not to buy if you are not an anime fan?

According to the community, there's only one major reason to buy the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass if you're a fan of the show. Since there's a bonus Outfit (Streetwear Yuji Itadori) involved, users who love Jujutsu Kaisen will want to collect all cosmetics associated with the collaboration.

On the flipside, if you are not a fan of the show, falling victim to the fear of missing out is also another reason why you could potentially unlock the Premium Battle Pass. However, the better reason would be because the cosmetic items in question are amazing, and players will be able to get four Level-Up Tokens as well.

For the cost 1,000 V-Bucks, it's not a bad deal as such. There's also an Emote, Back Bling, and Pickaxe up for grabs. Having said that, here's some feedback from the community about the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass:

As seen from the comments, most users are of the opinion that purchasing the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass should be a personal choice. As mentioned, aside from the cosmetic items, there are Level-Up Tokens as well. For those needing a pick-me-up to reach Seasonal Level 200 in Chapter 4 Season 3, this is a good way to get there.

While the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass is worth it, many users agree that the Star Wars Battle Pass from Chapter 4 Season 2 had more value for money. It had a lot on offer for 1,000 V-Bucks and was a real treat in the true sense. Here's what a few users had to say about it:

Will the cosmetic featured in the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass be available in the Fortnite Item Shop later?

For the time being it's unclear if the cosmetics featured in the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop later. Considering that cosmetics associated with the Most Wanted Battle Pass have not been sold outside of the mini event that occurred in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the same pattern may repeat here.

Nevertheless, for those who don't want to miss out on the cosmetics in the Premium Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Pass, there's still some time to get them. That said, as mentioned, it all depends on personal preferences and whether or not you need the Level-Up Tokens to reach Seasonal Level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

