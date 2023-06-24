Fortnite player reaches Seasonal Level 500 days into release of Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 kicked off three weeks ago. While some players have been struggling to level up and unlock the goodies present in the Battle Pass, others have had success reaching Seasonal Level 100. But for players like LootStationYT, the low 100s were surpassed days ago, and he's now at Seasonal Level 506 as of June 22, 2023.

It's very likely that by the time the current season ends, he will have reached Seasonal Level 1,000 with ease. While there's nothing extra to be gained from reaching such high levels, there's a sense of self-achievement involved.

With XP Glitch Maps being few and far between for the last couple of months, leveling up has not been easy for a lot of players.

LOOTSTATION @LootStationYT Level 500+ no solid gold and playing 17 hours per day Level 500+ no solid gold and playing 17 hours per day https://t.co/rDmKQuTX3S

Nevertheless, despite the adversities faced, LootStationYT has proven to the community once again that with enough dedication and effort, anything is possible.

On that note, as per his official statement, this momentous task was achieved by playing 17 hours per day. It's likely that this routine has been followed since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. However, as always, the community has mixed reactions and feelings about this.

Fortnite Community is intrigued and divided in opinion about LootStationYT's achievement

While reaching high Seasonal Levels in-game has been a thing since Fortnite Chapter 2, the community seems to have lost interest. With Epic Games not providing any Battle Pass benefits beyond Seasonal Level 200, there's really no use in going past that point.

However, extreme players like LootStationYT and others enjoy the thrill of the challenge and do it for themselves. Nevertheless, not everyone is impressed with the feat.

Jayzee @The_real_Jayzee @LootStationYT BRO 17 HOURS!? with all do respect, um, Plz touch grass @LootStationYT BRO 17 HOURS!? with all do respect, um, Plz touch grass

APEX KILLER @APEX_KILLER_ 🏻‍⚕️ 🏻‍⚕️ 🏻‍⚕️ @The_real_Jayzee BRO WHY DO YOU CARE IF HE DOESN'T TOUCH GRASS...ARE YOU A DOCTOR OR SOMETHING🏻‍⚕️🏻‍⚕️🏻‍⚕️ @The_real_Jayzee BRO WHY DO YOU CARE IF HE DOESN'T TOUCH GRASS...ARE YOU A DOCTOR OR SOMETHING 👨🏻‍⚕️👨🏻‍⚕️👨🏻‍⚕️

Some users ask LootStationYT to "Touch Grass," as in, to go outdoors. While others defend him, stating that it's his choice to go outdoors or not.

Others are genuinely curious as to why he plays 17 hours a day given that there's no use in grinding so much and if he gets bored from playing.

Zachary McIntyre @WhitePhoenix826 @LootStationYT Dude I put in between 3-5 hours a day and I’m a level 73 right now. Why do you do this? You don’t get anything pass level 200 @LootStationYT Dude I put in between 3-5 hours a day and I’m a level 73 right now. Why do you do this? You don’t get anything pass level 200

While these questions may be genuine, there are other users who outright ridicule this achievement and call it "sad." Some even go as far as to say that the entire thing is outrageous.

Snappy @SnappyMeatball @LootStationYT 17 hours per day is outrageous @LootStationYT 17 hours per day is outrageous

Nevertheless, despite the negative comments, LootStationYT shows no signs of slowing down and will continue to grind until he reaches Seasonal Level 1,000 or more.

Perhaps one day his name will be recorded in an official capacity by Epic Games, but until then, this personal achievement will have to suffice.

On that note, for those still below Seasonal Level 100, there's no need to rush; take your time and level up. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 ends only on August 25, 2023, at 2 AM Eastern Time, which is two whole months from now.

Remember to do Weekly Challenges and participate in the upcoming Summer Escape Event; that should give you enough experience points to level up with ease.

