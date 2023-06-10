All Legacy Achievements in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, a brand new set of Legacy Achievements has been added to the game. Unlike Milestones or Accolades and Challenges/Quests, these do not offer any XP rewards. Legacy Achievements are customized to the theme of the season, and each of them can only be earned once. They are vaulted once a particular season ends.

Entire list of Legacy Achievements in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

There are a total of 43 Legacy Achievements in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Here is the complete list.

Sweltering Scrapper - Earn two different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Bushland Brawler - Earn three different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Canopy Captain - Earn four different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Rainforest Rumbler - Earn five different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Ancient Ace - Earn six different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Hidden World Hero - Earn seven different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Solo Explorer - Win a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Model Explorer - Win ten Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Explorer Elite - Win hundred Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Wilds Warrior - Win a Solo match with at least ten eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 3

Two In The Trees - Win a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Perilous Partners - Win ten Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Devastating Duality - Win hundred Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Tropic Trio - Win a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Treetop Trinity - Win ten Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Thermal Triumverate - Win hundred Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Expedition Ace - Win a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Expedition Expert - Win ten Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Expedition Exemplar - Win hundred Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Jungle Rumbler - Win a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 3

Expert Rumbler - Win hundred Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 3

Equatorial Ambusher - Earn Shotgun Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Jungle Detonator - Earn the Explosives Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Machete Maverick - Earn Pickaxe Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Muddy Marksman - Earn Sniper Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Ruins Ranger - Earn AR Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Swarm Of Bullets - Earn SMG Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Sly Stinger - Earn Pistol Expert during Chapter 4 Season 3

Fall Like Rain - Eliminate an opponent while they are gliding during Chapter 4 Season 3

Bushwack Brawler - Eliminate an opponent with a Pickaxe during Chapter 4 Season 3

Primeval Poacher - Eliminate someone who is someone else's target bounty during Chapter 4 Season 3

Rations Raider - Eliminate an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 3

Wild Throwdown - Eliminate an opponent by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 3

Wild Spender - Spend two hundred fifty Bars during Chapter 4 Season 3

Wild Collector - Collect thousand Bars during Chapter 4 Season 3

Peerless Hunter - Complete a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 3

Shadow Strider - Evade a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 3

Wild Protector - Defend a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 3

Friends Across The Map - Meet every NPC during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Nature's Bounty - Throw a consumable during Chapter 4 Season 3

On The Wilds Side - Reach Seasonal Level hundred during Chapter 4 Season 3

Tropic Angler - Catch every type of fish during Chapter 4 Season 3

Welcome To The WIlds - Land at the new map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Can you earn all Legacy Achievements in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While it is possible to earn all Legacy Achievements in Chapter 4 Season 3, only a handful of players will be able to do it as some of them are quite time consuming and require a certain degree of skill.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with not being able to complete all Legacy Achievements in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Even professional players are unable to complete them all in every season. Moreover, since these are personal records and not on public display, there's no way to show them off for gain.

