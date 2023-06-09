All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has brought a lot of new content, and players are having a gala time exploring the jungle biome, completing challenges, and securing the coveted Victory Royale. On the other side, Epic Games has kept some popular items, features, and mechanics intact, with Milestones being one of them.

Milestones are long-term challenges that are meant to be completed over the course of an entire season. This season, the system is slightly different. They are split into multiple stages and categories, and each of them grants XP.

This article will list all the Milestones available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It's important to note that Epic Games may vault or unvault some of them over the course of time.

Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 — Challenge, Combat, and Exploration

Epic Games offers the Fortnite Battle Royale community many different ways to level up their Battle Pass. Most players try to complete weekly challenges as soon as possible, but they also keep track of their Milestones progress.

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, there are three different types of Milestones: Challenge, Combat, and Exploration. The first two have four Milestones each, while the last one has five.

Challenge Milestones:

Destroy Objects

Activate Augments

Collect Items

Gain Shields

Combat Milestones:

Damage Opponents

Headshot Opponents

Outlast Opponents

Eliminate Opponents

Exploration Milestones:

Open Chests at Landmarks

Open Chests in Named Locations

Distance Travelled

Visit Landmarks

Visit Named Locations

These Milestones are randomized, meaning that each stage can be different. For example, it's possible to get the Destroy Objects task for the first stage, but Gain Shields for the second one.

Each Milestone change grants 2,000 XP for every category. There is also a huge XP bonus of 30,000 XP for every five stages of Milestones. In total, there are 20 different stages for every Milestone.

Milestones are available for every player in the new season, regardless of whether they own the new Battle Pass or not. They can be accessed from the Quests tab in the Main Menu.

