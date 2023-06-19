Fortnite x Marvel comics rumored to release in 2023

Fortnite x Marvel comics have become a big deal since Chapter 3 first went live. They tell a parallel story and help connect events across spacetime and the metaverse itself. It is through these comics that Epic Games also helps build up certain characters and sheds light on their backstories. Major villains and superheroes alike have had their tale told via this medium.

According to several notable leakers/data-miners within the community, Epic Games is supposedly working on yet another Marvel comic. The information first came to light when a user had an interesting conversation with the owner of a local comic book store. During a brief exchange of emails, the store owner revealed that the next title would be called Fortnite x Marvel: Order Restored.

Unusual @ItsUnusuaI Update on Fortnite X Marvel "Order Restored"

-Same comic shop who got all previous comics early since 2021, where I gave them away

-Still take this in as a rumor, as it could still be just new cover art of the ones from last year Update on Fortnite X Marvel "Order Restored" -Same comic shop who got all previous comics early since 2021, where I gave them away-Still take this in as a rumor, as it could still be just new cover art of the ones from last year https://t.co/kGkzmXYqmL

Having said that, this information cannot yet be vouched for by leakers/data-miners. Given that the source is a third-party, this should be treated as a rumor for the time being. Nevertheless, with the comics due for release sometime in 2023, information about the same will come to light soon enough.

What will the Fortnite X Marvel: Order Restored comics deal with?

Based on the wording of the working title of the upcoming comic book, it seems to have everything to do with Geno and the Imagined Order. Since the word "Order" has been used in the title, it's a direct reference to the organization. Although they were defeated and forced to retreat towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, given their infinite resources, they are far from being truly defeated.

With the open-ended storyline that currently revolves around Geno/The Ageless, there's a lot that can be done to build-up his character in the comics. If anything, Fortnite X Marvel: Order Restored comics, will focus on Geno and the return of his Imagined Order to the current reality. The Foundation and Jonesy, who set out to find him at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 will also likely be showcased.

If this isn't enough to build hype, with Innovator Slone back in the picture and having broken her allegiance with the Imagined Order, there's a lot that can happen. Given her rank within the organization, Geno/The Ageless will no doubt want an explanation from her, or, at the very least, try to coax her back into the fold.

When will the Fortnite X Marvel: Order Restored release?

Shiina @ShiinaBR



They have already stated in late 2022 that we'll get new Fortnite comics this summer.



As always, take this with a grain of salt! RUMOR: A new Fortnite X Marvel comic line titled "Order Restored" could be released later this year, according to @ItsUnusuaI 's local comic storeThey have already stated in late 2022 that we'll get new Fortnite comics this summer.As always, take this with a grain of salt! RUMOR: A new Fortnite X Marvel comic line titled "Order Restored" could be released later this year, according to @ItsUnusuaI's local comic store 👀They have already stated in late 2022 that we'll get new Fortnite comics this summer.As always, take this with a grain of salt! https://t.co/gIqz8nn5s0

Based on the email that was exchanged between the person who obtained this information and the local comic book store, Fortnite X Marvel: Order Restored release date has been pushed back. It was slated to release in the summer of 2023, but the date has been changed to simply state 2023.

Going by the limited information at hand, it's likely that this comic will be released towards the end of Chapter 4. With the storyline at the time focusing on Innovator Slone and ancient forerunner technologies, there's no room for the Imagined Order or Geno/The Ageless. Having said that, Epic Games is likely using this season to create some reference material upon which the comics will then continue from.

Having said all that, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 still in its infancy, leaks about the Fortnite X Marvel: Order Restored comics will be extremely limited in nature. Despite an update scheduled for tomorrow (June 20, 2023), the odds of getting new insight into this development are slim to none. Eager fans will likely have to wait until the end of the current season to get a clearer picture of things.

