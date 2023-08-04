Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks: Doctor Who skins, Mutated Animals, Legendary Augments, and more

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 less than a month away, leaks are starting to appear online and across social media channels. While a lot of information that's being divulged is subject to change, it gives an idea of what players can expect in the coming season. Having said that, veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey has provided a treasure trove worth of information about things that are yet to come.

These include unreleased weapons of every kind, gameplay features that will leave fans wanting more, and mechanics that sound too good to be true. More information about the upcoming Doctor Who collaboration has also been provided.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks foretell of an eventful timeline

1) Exotic Weapons

FBRsections @FBRsections



- Balloon Sniper

- Gas Sniper

- Slug Projectile Shotgun

- Flare Shotgun

- Rift Pistol

- Gas Grenade Launcher

- Firefly Grenade Launcher

- Boogie Bomb Grenade Launcher



Via: @iFireMonkey | pic.twitter.com/qDG9qxONiU Some upcoming/scrapped Exotics:- Balloon Sniper- Gas Sniper- Slug Projectile Shotgun- Flare Shotgun- Rift Pistol- Gas Grenade Launcher- Firefly Grenade Launcher- Boogie Bomb Grenade LauncherVia: @iFireMonkey | #Fortnite

As per the information that's available, there are eight weapons that are yet to be introduced to Fortnite. Some are outright whacky in nature, while others are a bit more grounded. The most intriguing of them is undoubtedly the Boogie Bomb Grenade Launcher followed by the Firefly Grenade Launcher and Gas Grenade Launcher.

As the name suggests, these weapons will allow players to shoot projectiles that have different effects on opponents in Fortnite. The Boogie Bomb will cause players to dance, the Firefly Grenade will ignite hearts and the environment, while the Gas Grenade will create a cloud of noxious gas, forcing opponents to scatter.

As for the other weapons, the Slug Projectile Shotgun will likely shoot a single projectile at target. It seems to be a long-range weapon of sorts. The Balloon Sniper may attach balloons to opponents, causing them to fly. The Flare Shotgun seems to be a modified shotgun that may reveal opponents in the area and function similar to the Dragon's Breath Shotgun in Fortnite.

Moving on to the last two weapons, the Gas Sniper may shoot a projectile that will explode, releasing gas. As for the Rift Pistol, players may be able to use it to create tiny rifts above opponents to either drop objects on them or perhaps be able to use the rift to pull them through it.

2) Mechanics and Gameplay Features

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames From what I can tell, next season, there will be Legendary Augments that you will have to interact with Augment Chests to get.



The three that are going to be there on season launch are:

- Reboot (Respawn on Death)

- Shield Increase

- Siphon



Via me and @iFireMonkey

Coming to unreleased mechanics and gameplaye features, there are quite a few to look at. One of them, Legendary Augments from Combat Caches or Reality Augment Chests has been discussed several times. This gameplay mechanic is in development and will likely be added soon. For the time being, there are three Legendary Reality Augments in development.

Other mechanics include Wall Running and Wall Kicking. These have been mentioned a few times, but information is rather limited for the most part. Moving on, there seems to be a vehicle mod in development as well called Big Attachable Wheel Grenade. As the name suggests, this would likely modify a vehicle by giving it larger tires.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• Wall Running

• Jump Slide (maybe a slide cancel?)

• Double Jump



Via @HYPEX Fortnite is adding new movement mechanics in the future that include:• Wall Running• Jump Slide (maybe a slide cancel?)• Double JumpVia @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/63NpGsMTyH

There's also a Rope and Chain Launcher, that may work similar to the mechanic found in Mad Max (2015 video game). This mod may allow players to hook onto other vehicles and stay closer to them. Lastly, Mutated Animals from Monster Crystals mechanics is a feature that would seemingly allow players to capture wildlife in Fortnite. According to leakers, it borrows the concept of pokeballs from Pokemon.

3) Doctor Who

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- Will arrive in December/January

- Mini Event Pass Still Happening

- Delayed for LEGO collab in November

- 60th Anniversary look of Doctor 15 not happening Doctor Who x Fortnite Update VIA @BarbieharpFN- Will arrive in December/January- Mini Event Pass Still Happening- Delayed for LEGO collab in November- 60th Anniversary look of Doctor 15 not happening pic.twitter.com/7oECK5Ae33

The collaboration with Doctor Who has been confirmed quite a few times by numerous Fortnite leakers/data-miners. However, according to sources, things have been delayed. With the upcoming LEGO collaboration in November, 2023, Doctor Who may not be featured in-game until December or January, 2024 . Nevertheless, the Mini Event Pass, similar to the Most Wanted, is still scheduled to happen.

Players will be able to partake in this event to claim cosmetic items and perhaps even earn a bit of Battle Pass experience points in the process. Sadly, the 60 anniversary look for Doctor number 15 has been canceled. With the collaboration being delayed, this was bound to happen.

