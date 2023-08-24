Ahsoka Tano skin is coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, leaks all but confirm

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, Ahsoka Tano will be the next Star Wars character joining the metaverse. With Ahsoka (TV show) having premiered on Disney on August 23, 2023, the timing could not have been any better. Given the partnership Epic Games has with Disney, it can be said with some certainty that this leak will come to fruition.

As seen time and time again, Disney has released Outfits from the Stars Wars universe in-game as and when a new TV show debuted. This has been done since the time of the Mandalorian. He was featured in-game on the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. Other characters from The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi were also introduced in-game alongside the show, but that's not all that fans can expect this time around.

Ahsoka Tano may be coming with friends to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

During every major Fortnite x Star Wars (Disney) collaboration, characters never arrived alone - they always come in pairs. This has been a tried and tested formula for years now. That being said, when Ahsoka Tano is added to the game, she will likely not be alone. Accompanying her will be her young padawan - Sabine Wren.

Given her role in the Star Wars universe, Disney will not miss the opportunity to add her to Fortnite. In addition to this Jedi in training, others such as Baylan Skoll and his protégé Shin Hati may be featured as well. Outfits aside, other cosmetics such as Glider, Pickaxes, and Back Blings will no doubt be added in also.

When will Ahsoka Tano be added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

With episode three of Ahsoka premiering on August 29, 2023, the Outfit may be featured in-game around that time. This gives players enough time to somewhat settle into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 which starts on August 25, 2023. Having said that, it's very likely that she will be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Since Khaby Lame has been all but confirmed as the Secret Outfit/Skin for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, there's no more space on the Seasonal Battle Pass. Given that Star Wars Day is long gone, there's no scope for another Mini Battle Pass featuring Ahsoka Tano either. This leaves the Item Shop as the only viable option

With all that being said, it will be interesting to see which characters make the cut and are added next to the metaverse. Given Epic Games' partnership with Disney, the list of Star Wars characters will continue to grow for years to come. By the time Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 ends, there very well might be 26-27 Outfits that are part of the Star Wars Series in-game (there are 24 as of now).

