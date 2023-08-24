Ahsoka episode 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Ahsoka episode 3 is slated to hit screens on August 29, 2023, a week after episodes 1 and 2 were released. Disney is set to follow a once-a-week format for the show. While this may make some viewers impatient with the seven-day wait, it gives most fans enough time to sort out the progress of the storyline.

The anticipation for Ahsoka episode 3 is quite high after the captivating debut of the series featuring Rosario Dawson in the titular role. The spin-off from the Star Wars series was long due as Ahsoka Tano first appeared as Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice. After various shows which include The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, the Jedi warrior has her solo.

As she takes steps to investigate threats to the galaxy under imperial control, her allies strategize to help her in multiple ways in this show. Ahsoka episode 3 will take up from where episode 2 left the storyline in suspense.

The show airs on Disney+ on Tuesdays/Wednesdays depending on the time zone of the viewer.

Disclaimer: The article may contain spoilers.

Ahsoka episode 3: Updates on where and when

As Ahsoka is a Disney project, episode 3 will air on Disney+. The release date is set for August 29, Tuesday, on the eastern coast. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the release falls on August 30, Wednesday. The time for the release as per time zones are:

6.00 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 29

8.00 pm Central Time on Tuesday, August 29

9.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, August 29

2.00 a.m British Summer Time on Wednesday, August 30

3.00 a.m Central European Time on Wednesday, August 30

For Disney Star Wars shows, Wednesday has been the release day previously, with a midnight release. However, Ahsoka saw a push ahead in the release time by a few hours to avail of a primetime slot.

A Tuesday evening release on the western side of the Atlantic coincides with an early morning Wednesday release on the other side of the water body.

What will the plot of Ahsoka episode 3 look like?

Ahsoka episode 3 has a short runtime of about 31 minutes, unlike the 51 minutes of episode 1. Director Steph Green, who is the creator of episodes 2 and 3, preferred them to be functionally two-parter plots where the 70-minute story is told in 40-minute and 30-minute episodes.

While a 45-minute runtime for shows is the most accepted episode version, this show’s short runtime may be part of the larger storyline.

The plot will continue from where episode 2 left off and the story will focus on the Jedi knight and Sabine’s relationship. Ezra, Thrawn and even Anakin in a flashback may have appearances in the show.

While fans are hoping to see the protagonist with Luke, it may not happen in Ahsoka episode 3.

However, plot-wise, not much is expected from Ahsoka episode 3 since it is like a sequel to episode 2 and will be a continuation. The short timespan for the episode will not leave much space but just enough to have pointers for the next episode.

What happened in Ahsoka’s previous episodes?

The previous two episodes have picked up plot threads from Rebels and Mando-Verse shows giving them exciting interpretations.

The show attempts to bridge the storyline of the fall of the Empire trilogy and the sequels showing the rise of the First Order with Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, in the pivotal role.

As Sabine comes back from the verge of death, she and Ahsoka try to mend ways and come together to fight a common battle. The fall of the old regime has not taken power out of the hands of the Imperialists. While they still control most industries, private investors get the best piece of tech.

Hati escapes with a hyperdrive core but with a tracker on the ship. While Morgan orders Ahsoka to be killed, villain Baylan is both saddened by the order and troubled by Ahsoka’s presence.

On the other hand, Hera and Huyang try to sort things between Ahsoka and Sabine as the master and apprentice come together to search for Ezra.

Watch out for Ahsoka episode 3 on August 29/30, on Disney+.