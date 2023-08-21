Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 are set to release simultaneously, in an unusual decision by Disney+. However, this decision about the much-awaited series has delighted the fans who are impatient with the long wait for a live-action Star Wars project after The Mandalorian season 3.

The two-hour-long premiere is expected to set the stage for the events of Ahsoka to connect with the larger Mandalorian universe. The show, which has Samurai actions, works almost like season 5 of Star Wars Rebels since Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera are pursuing Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Set to premiere on August 22, 2023, the show will hit screens every Tuesday. As Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 release together, the eight-episode series will be over on Tuesday, October 3. Teased by the appearance of Ahsoka in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, fans have been anticipating a spin-off on the character.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the upcoming show.

Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 release time, date, and streaming details

The release date for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 is fixed for August 22, 2023. Both episodes will air in sequence, as was done for The Bad Batch season 2 and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. From episode 3 onwards, the show will air each episode every Tuesday until episode 8.

The time fixed for the show is 6 pm Pacific Time and 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The duration of episode 1 is approximately 54 minutes, while episode 2 is about 42 minutes.

Viewers can stream the show with Disney+ subscriptions.

Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 casts and expected plot

The lead character of Ahsoka in Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 is portrayed by actor Rosario Dawson, who debuted in The Mandalorian season 2. The actor was also seen in many Marvel productions, such as Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones.

Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Admiral Thrawn in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, is set to play the live-action role of the same character. Some of the other members of the star cast are:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla David Tennat as Huyang Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Written by Dave Filoni, the first episode has Dave as the director, while the second episode is directed by Steff Green. The teaser trailer was released a few months ago.

Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 debut with Baylan and Shin rescuing Morgan, who is a night sitter. Ahsoka is looking for the star map to another galaxy where Thrawn is trapped. The map is inside a night-sitter temple on a planet named Arcana.

However, Arcana gets destroyed by the self-destructing programs of the HK-87 droids while fighting with Ahsoka. While Huyang stays with Ahsoka throughout the episode, Shin and Sabine have a duel in which Sabine reaches a near-death condition.

In the second episode, Sabine wakes up in a hospital. On the other hand, Hera and Ahsoka go to Corellia after learning that the droids are from Corellia. When they investigate the shipyard, they find out that the shipyard workers are ex-imperial.

While Ahsoka fights Marrok, Hera and Chopper chase an airship carrying Hyperdrive, a part of the device called "The Eye of Sion," which will help bring Thrawn back to the original galaxy. This is the leaked plot of Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 before their release.

Final thoughts about Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2

The show has been able to excite viewers who have not watched Rebels, which gives Ahsoka a big boost. While there is no news about a second season for the show, Dawson is hopeful that it will resonate with the audience. As such, Ahsoka’s finale on October 3 is to be followed by Loki season 2 on October 6, keeping fans thrilled for the next two months.

Tune in to Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 on August 22 on Disney+.