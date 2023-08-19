Ahsoka to premiere a day early in a new time slot

Ahsoka is a highly awaited limited series and a brand new addition to the Star Wars franchise. The show is all set to make its debut with the first two episodes, exclusively on the popular streaming platform, Disney+. However, just less than a week before its arrival, Disney+ has made a change in the miniseries' arrival day and time.

As per the streaming platform's press release, the new show will now premiere on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 6 pm PT.

The Disney+ limited series was previously scheduled to be released on Wednesday, which means fans will be able to stream the first two episodes of the series a day earlier and in an evening time slot. The series is a direct spin-off of the fan-favorite Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. It is also set in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian.

The upcoming series will chronicle the fascinating tale of Ahsoka Tano and her quest to investigate a deadly threat to the galaxy after the Empire's epic fall. Without a shred of doubt, fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting to see what the miniseries will bring to the table.

Disney+'s upcoming miniseries Ahsoka consists of a total of 8 episodes

What is the complete schedule for all episodes of the upcoming miniseries?

Scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 6 pm PT, the highly anticipated spin-off series has been developed by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. Filoni has also acted as the writer of the series.

The Star Wars series will have a total of eight episodes and the full schedule for the same is given below:

Episode 1 - Tuesday, August 22, 2023

- Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Episode 2 - Tuesday, August 22, 2023

- Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Episode 3 - Tuesday, August 29, 2023

- Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Episode 4 - Tuesday, September 5, 2023

- Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Episode 5 - Tuesday, September 12, 2023

- Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Episode 6 - Tuesday, September 19, 2023

- Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Episode 7 - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

- Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Episode 8 - Tuesday, October 3, 2023

All episodes will air at the same time, which is 6 pm PT.

What to expect from the upcoming limited series?

The official brief synopsis for the new Star Wars Original show, given by Disney Plus, reads as follows:

"Set after the fall of the Empire, "Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

By the looks of the official description of the series, it is quite evident that the audience will witness the rise of an apprentice to Anakin Skywalker and a powerful former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, who will take the heavy responsibility to look into the dangerous threat that is looming upon the galaxy.

Who are on the cast list of the series?

The cast members of the series entail:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Don't forget to watch episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka, which will air on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 6 pm PT.