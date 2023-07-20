Lego Star Wars Ahsoka sets 2023: Where to buy, price, availability, and other details revealed

LEGO is extending its Star Wars line-up once again as the toy brand unveils three new Star Wars Ahsoka sets. Inspired by the upcoming Ahsoka series, the new line of playsets will be hitting stores across the country on September 1, 2023. The upcoming playsets are exclusively available for pre-order on the official website of Lego and will also be available at major retailers after the September launch.

Starting at over $79.99, the last upcoming collection of Ahsoka series playsets includes Chewbacca (75371), Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362), and the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter (75364). The upcoming playsets are mostly based on the vehicles that may appear in the Ahsoka series.

The new Ahsoka series playsets take inspiration from the upcoming Disney+ live-action series (Image via L.)

The Star Wars Ahsoka series is expected to feature all three vehicles and/or ships from the latest Ahsoka series collection. Scheduled for a global Disney+ release on August 23, the much-hyped series, which features Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, will follow her adventures as she investigates an emerging threat that may put an already vulnerable galaxy at even greater risk.

LEGO unveils three new Star Wars Ahsoka series playsets

LEGO's Star Wars collection is welcoming some fresh faces as the toy brand unveils three new Star Wars Ahsoka series playsets. Featuring at least three build-able starships and several mini-figures, the upcoming playsets offer a quick glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming live-action Disney+ series.

Available with age ratings between nine and 18 years, the new Star Wars Ahsoka series sets can also be a great nostalgic experience for old-school Star Wars fans across the country.

The new Star Wars Ahsoka series sets hit stores on September 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

Excited enough to learn more about the new playsets? Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming playsets:

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362)

Available as set #75362, Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle comes with a starship in bright red and white colors. Priced at $79.99, the 599-piece playset can be pre-ordered from the toy brand's web store.

Featuring mini-figures of Sabine Wren, Ahsoka Tano, Marroo, and Professor Huyang, the upcoming playset includes retractable landing gears, two storage compartments for all your weapons and tools, and two stud shooters.

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle (Image via LEGO)

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364)

Sold as set #75364, the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter comes with two buildable starships from the upcoming series for double the action. Priced at $109.99, the 1056-piece playset comes with mini-figures of Shin Hati, Captain Porter, Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and a New Republic Astromech Droid. Available for pre-order on the web store, this set offers two stud shooters, space for weapons, landing gears, and a mini-figure cockpit.

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (Image via L.)

Chewbacca (75371)

Celebrating the 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the Chewbacca playset offers an 18-inch tall buildable Chewbacca playset. Priced at $199.99, the massive set is sold as set #75371 and constitutes over 2319 pieces. Offered with a Chewbacca mini-figure and a stud-shooting bow caster, the new playset can be pre-ordered from the toy brand's web store.

Chewbacca (Image via LEGO)

Fans looking forward to getting their hands on the upcoming set can pre-order them from Lego.com for a limited time. Once the pre-order window closes, you may have to either get them from your local retailers or give them a shot with the high demand on the toy brand's web store.