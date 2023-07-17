LEGO Marvel Minifigures CMF series 2: Possible lineup, release date, price, and all we know so far 

The Marvel action is returning to LEGO stores this year as news of the latest Marvel Collectible Minifigures starts making rounds on the internet.

Similar to the first CMF collection, the upcoming Marvel CMF Series 2 is rumored to feature at least 12 characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, including characters from the Moon Knight series, the X-Men 97 series, the latest Quantumania movie, and much more.

Expected to be sold as set #71039, the Marvel CMF Series 2 collection is rumored to be launching on September 1. Exclusively sold through the LEGO web store and through major retailers across the country, the new CMF collection will be priced at $4.99 for each Minifigure.

However, the major change to the collection this time would be the packaging as the toy brand switches from blind bags to boxes.

For the unversed, the toy brand used to pack the mini figures in blind bags that fans could touch to distinguish between the mini figures that they were getting. As the packaging changes to boxes, fans will no longer be able to know which minifigures they would be getting.

However, the brand will be compensating fans for the change in packaging in a sweet way, as the minifigures will now include more accessories and pieces.

All you need to know about the upcoming LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 collection

After a wait of over two years, Marvel CMF Series 2 minifigures are finally making their way to the LEGO store on September 1. Accompanied by some fresh Marvel characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, the new collection will be sold as set #71309.

Featuring over 12 minifigures like the first CMF series collection, the upcoming collection will be available on lego.com at over $4.99 for each Minifigure.

The upcoming Marvel CMF Series 2 will launch on September 1 and will be available on the brand's web store (Image via LEGO)

Marking a major change in the last few years, the toy brand will no longer be offering the mini figures in blind bags (foil packaging) as they will now be packaged in boxes. The upcoming collection features minifigures from some of the most popular MCU TV series, including Moon Knight, She-Hulk, X-Men, Hawkeye, Wandavision, and the Quantumania movie.

Fans looking forward to the new LEGO Marvel CMF Series 2 collection can expect the following Minifigures:

Kang - Comes with a helmet and a few different heads. Hawkeye - Adorned in gear from the latest Disney+ series and comes with a bow, quicker, and an owl brick. Kate Bishop - Comes with a bow, and quiver, along with a build for Lucky the Pizza Dog, and a bullseye. Agatha Harkness - Based on the Wandavision TV series, and comes with a purple cape and two power blast pieces. Moon Knight - Featured the iconic hooded look and comes with a white cape, tile piece for the scarab, and Crescent darts. Mr. Knight - Comes with silver fighting sticks, a tape recorder, and a painted brick for his pet goldfish - Gus. She-Hulk - Expected to be available with a cell phone brick, a law firm ad, and more. Echo - Rumuored to come with her sticks, while more details are expected to be released later. Werewolf by Night - The Werewolf by Night is rumored to come with a bloodstone brick. Wolverine - It comes packed with Wolverine's mask, claws, interchangeable hair, and boots. Beast - The Beast comes with a yellow mug and a few extra pieces. Storm - Comes with a matching cape, white cauldron, and some lighting pieces.

It is to be noted that most of the details about the upcoming Marvel CMF Series 2 collection are yet to be confirmed by LEGO.

More details about the collection are expected to be revealed in the coming months as the launch date comes closer.