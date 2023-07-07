Disney 100 Lego camera: Where to buy, release date, price, and all you need to know 

LEGO is ready with another gift to celebrate Disney's 100 years as details of the new 'Disney Tribute Camera' set begin to make rounds on the internet. Said to be available as set number 43230, the upcoming Disney Tribute Camera set is made up of 811 bricks and offers the first-ever Minifigure of the acclaimed legend - Walt Disney.

Rumored to be available in stores starting September 1, 2023, the new Disney Tribute Camera features an old-school cinema camera with a film strip showcasing some of the most popular Disney animated feature films.

The upcoming Disney Tribute Camera set is expected to be sold for over $99.99 starting September 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO/leaks)

While more details about the upcoming Disney Tribute Camera set are yet to be shared, it is expected that the displayable set will be available for over $99.99. Apart from major retailers across the country, the new set will also be available on lego.com.

LEGO's upcoming Disney Tribute Camera displayable set may arrive in stores in the beginning of September

With Disney's 100-year celebrations continuing till the end of the year, several brands are continuously introducing different ranges of products and items honoring the century-long journey. As such, LEGO has no plans on being shy during the celebrations as the toy brand is ready with another displayable set honoring the 100 years of Disney.

Expected to be hitting stores starting on September 1, the new Disney Tribute Camera set offers the perfect tribute to the 100 years of Disney through a camera set showcasing the nostalgic journey of the animation and storytelling legend. Made up of over 811 bricks, the new displayable set features the shape of an old-school video camera that showcases Disney's journey in a curved film strip.

The Disney Tribute Camera set is made up of 811 bricks and comes with at least five minifigures of Minni and Mickey Mouse, Dumbo, Bambi, and Walt Disney (Image via LEGO/leaks)

It is to be noted that the curved film strip also features some of the most popular Disney animated features, including Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, Snow White, and many more. For those interested, the upcoming Disney Tribute Camera set offers mini-figures of Minnie and Mickey Mouse in their original appearance from the 1928 feature, Dumbo, Bambi, and the legend himself - Walt Disney.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming set is expected to be priced at over $99.99 and will be available on lego.com. In addition, the new set may be available at major retailers across the United States starting September 1, 2023.

Founded in 1923 by founders Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney, The Walt Disney Company, or Disney, is an international conglomerate engaged in entertainment and mass media productions. Headquartered in Burbank, California, Disney is acclaimed as a global leader in the animation industry.

The credits for producing the world's first post-production sound cartoon also go to Disney for the popular Mickey Mouse animation in Steamboat Willie.

