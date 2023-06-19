Lego Disney Castle 100th anniversary 2023: Release date, where to buy, price, features, and all we know

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and LEGO is all set to join the celebrations with a new Disney Castle set. While the new displayable set is yet to be launched, its details have been reportedly leaked on the internet. Officially titled 'The Disney Castle,' the new playset is rumored to feature over 4,837 pieces.

Expected to be priced at over $399.99 (€339,99), the new playsets will be sold through the brand's official website. Featuring at least eight new toy figures, The Disney Castle Set is reported to be released next month on July 1, 2023. For those interested, the set comes with an age rating of 18+ and will be sold as set number 43222.

A reference image of a similar Disney Castle set which was released back in 2015 (Image via LEGO/Leaks)

Walt Disney is celebrating Disney's 100 Years of Wonder at Disney Resorts and Parks across the world. Scheduled for a celebration that will be extending to several months, the festivities include guided park tours, animation and drawing experiences, meet and greet with iconic Disney characters, and much more. Throughout the celebrations, several brands will be joining in with special products and services to honor the 100 years of Disney.

Lego will launch a new Disney Castle set to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary in 2023

As per the leaks, the upcoming playset will be available in bright and bold colors. Featuring an upper half portion painted in pink, with gold trims and brighter shades of blue, the new playset may look similar to the castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Expected to be sold at lego.com, the new set includes minifigures of Cinderella, Tiana, Prince Charming, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Naveen, Prince Ferdinand, and Snow White.

The Disney Castle set is expected to be available across the country starting July 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO/Leaks)

The 4,837-piece displayable set is also rumored to feature two fireworks that can be attached to the two tallest towers. Customers looking forward to the new sets are advised to follow LEGO's social media pages to be informed about the launch before everyone else. While the playsets should be available for purchase on the brand's website, fans may also be able to spot them at select Disney Resorts and Parks across the globe.

Founded in August 1932 by founder Ole Kirk Christiansen, LEGO is a globally known Danish toy company. Headquartered in Billund, Denmark, the brand's business is based around the iconic interlocking plastic bricks, which can be used to create several displayable playsets.

The toy company mostly sells its toy products through its own webshop and through major retailers across the globe. From toys for small kids to large displayable playsets for adults, the Denmark-based company caters to the needs of all age groups.

