Lego Jaws set: Possible release date, where to buy, features, price, and more 

Following a long wait of years, LEGO Jaws set has finally become a reality as it gets approved during the LEGO Ideas 2022 review. Sharing the review results on the website, Lego Ideas introduced fans to the two approved entries - Jaws by Jonny Campbell (aka Diving Faces) and Cat by Damian Andres (aka The Yellow Brick). The two sets were part of the third round of the LEGO Ideas 2022 review and were selected out of the 35 set ideas.

As per the LEGO Ideas website, the team is still working on setting up a final product design, pricing, and availability for the Jaws and Cat sets. Considering that nearly ten fan-designed sets are already in different stages of production right now, it is expected that the Jaws set may take a bit longer. The team also said they will share more details about the set on the LEGO Ideas blog as it gets closer to the official launch.

The LEGO Jaws set by fan-designer Jonny Campbell was approved along with a Cat set during the LEGO Ideas 2022 review (Image via LEGO Ideas)

All you need to know about the LEGO Jaws set

Inspired by the 1975 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, the LEGO Jaws set is designed by Jonny Campbell - aka Diving Faces. The design that was submitted on the LEGO Ideas website last year has finally been approved for production during the LEGO Ideas 2022 review.

The approved set design features a large Shark (Bruce), an equally large Ship, and over three mini-figures of iconic characters - Martin Brody, Matt Hooper, and Quint - from the 1975 movie.

While the final playset may look slightly different from the model approved, it will not compromise on any corners of what fans expect the massive set to be like. Currently, there is not much information on how many LEGO pieces the LEGO Jaws set will feature, but it is expected to be on the larger side.

The LEGO Jaws set by fan-designer Jonny Campbell will feature a large Shark and an equally large Ship (Image via LEGO Ideas)

As mentioned earlier, the LEGO Ideas team has not shared an expected date of when the new LEGO Jaws set will be available for purchase. Details about pricing and availability are also yet to be disclosed. However, the new set should be available on the brand's website, lego.com, and hopefully, at all major retailers across the country.

Fans could also get to see other awaited sets becoming a reality as the LEGO Ideas 2023 review begins later in September this year.

The brand will be reviewing several popular LEGO playset ideas, including - Motorized Howl's Moving Castle by ericlego321, Retro Comic Store by LEGOverwatch, LEGO Godzilla by MattE720, The Iron Giant by hachiroku24, Taylor Swift - Lover House by Lucy33, Vintage Radio by dimexart, and much more.

