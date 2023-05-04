Lego Dreamzzz sets 2023: Release date, price, and all you need to know 

Taking the initiative to help kids process complex emotions, LEGO is launching a brand-new theme called LEGO DreamZzz. As per the brand, the new theme brings over ten new sets and builds that are designed to help kids process complex emotions by engaging with several sets and builds similar to things they imagine in their dreams.

The theme will also be accompanied by at least ten episodes of DreamZzz animated shows that can be streamed on the brand's YouTube channel starting May 15. The episodes will be followed by an initial launch of ten sets. Additionally, the brand will also release the remaining ten episodes of the first season in August 2023.

From nightmares to happy dreams, the new sets will feature several fantastical and dreamy designs. Apart from the new theme, the new sets also come with a special surprise as they can be built in at least two different ways.

All you need to know about LEGO DreamZzz sets and animated series

Offering a creative and fun way for kids to process complex emotions related to the things they see in their dreams, LEGO is bringing forward a new animated series. Scheduled for a premiere on the brand's YouTube channel starting May 15, 2023, the ten-episode animated series will be accompanied by the initial launch of LEGO DreamZzz sets for each episode.

Another ten episodes of the first season will premiere in August 2023, while a second season of the show is scheduled for 2024. The new DreamZzz sets that will be launching along with the new show have a special surprise for kids. Apart from featuring mystical designs, the new sets can also be completed in two different ways, thus offering fans two distinct play sets to choose from.

Starting on May 15, fans can grab the first ten DreamZzz sets from major retailers and the brand's website. The DreamZzz sets will be available all across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Fans looking forward to the new DreamZzz sets can check out a sneak peek below:

LEGO DreamZzz Mr. Oz’s Spacebus

Priced at over $100 (CAN $119.99, U.K. £84.99), the 878-piece set can be customized with rockets, a giant dream cannon, or an accompanying mini spaceship. It comes with Grimspawn minifigures which are one of the series’ baddies.

DREAMZzz Mr. Oz’s Spacebus (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny

Priced at over $20.99 (CAN $24.99, U.K. £18.99), the 259-piece set allows you to build a giant version of the toy. It comes with Izzie mini-figures and can be customized with either roller skates and gloves, or bee wings and a giant stinger.

DREAMZzz Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Crocodile Car

Priced at over $62.99 (CAN $79.99, U.K. £57.99), the 494-piece set can be built with a disc launcher or can be customized as an off-road vehicle with a mini boat. It comes with mini-figures of The Night Hunter, Jayden, and more.

DREAMZzz Crocodile Car (Image via LEGO)

DREAMZzz Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van

The 434-piece set features a van that has been turned into a turtle. It can be availed at over $47.99 (CAN $59.99, U.K. £42.99). The van can be completed in party mode or into a submarine. It comes with several mini-figures.

DREAMZzz Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot

Priced at $20.99 (CAN $24.99, U.K. £18.99), the 237-piece set can be built to feature a blob-like sidekick that turns into a towering robot. It can be built with blasters or customized with a jetpack.

DREAMZzz Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Grimkeeper the Cage Monster

The 274-piece set features a nightmarish creature called Grimkeeper the Cage Monster. Interested buyers can purchase the set for $37.99 (CAN $49.99, U.K. £31.99). The set also comes with a small version of the Z-Blob sidekick that can be built as a mini-plane or a hover-bike.

DREAMZzz Grimkeeper the Cage Monster (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Pegasus Flying Horse

The 482-piece features the Nightmare King riding a black Pegasus and comes with a price tag of $52.99 (CAN $64.99, U.K. £46.99).

DREAMZzz Pegasus Flying Horse (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Stable of Dream Creatures

Priced at over $84.99 (CAN $99.99, U.K. £74.99), the 681-piece set looks like a zoo and includes mythical creatures such as a flying flower deer, a cat cactus, dream blooms, and more.

DREAMZzz Stable of Dream Creatures (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Fantastical Tree House

Priced at $104.99 (CAN $139.99, U.K. £94.99), the 1,257-piece set is the headquarters for the Lego DREAMZzz crew and has three sections that include a play and a lookout tower that can be built in either party mode or defense mode.

DREAMZzz Fantastical Tree House (Image via LEGO)

LEGO DreamZzz Nightmare Shark Ship

The 1,389-piece set comes with a price tag of over $139.99 (CAN $179.99, U.K. £119.99) and can be built as an undead shark ship. It can be customized with powerful engines, sails, or wheels that turn it into a rolling tank.

DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship (Image via LEGO)

For those interested, the DreamZzz animated series follows the story of a group of middle school students who are drawn into Dream World. With the dream world facing an imminent threat from the Nightmare King, these students must learn how to use their Dream Crafting powers to become Dream Crafters and help protect the world of dreams.

The new DreamZzz animated series will be accompanied by the launch of the aforementioned DreamZzz sets that can be grabbed from the brand's website or from major retailers across the country.

