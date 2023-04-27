Panera Faves merchandise: how to avail, deals, availability, and all you need to know

Taking "Panera Faves" to the next level, Panera Bread has announced a weeklong celebration of iconic menu favorites and new merchandise. Starting on Monday, May 1, 2023, the restaurant chain will be kicking off its second MyPanera Week as it launches its first-ever online merchandise store, The Panera Store. The weeklong celebrations honor the chain's loyalty program members and offer several deals and discounts on the menu items.

With the launch of the new merchandise store - ThePaneraShop.com - customers can now also enjoy a wide variety of 'Carb Couture' (merchandise) inspired by the chain's favorite menu items. From cozy "Mac Drip" sweatshirts and sweatpants to "Just Baked" baby onesies and more, the store will be live until May 7, exclusively for the chain's reward program members.

The chain takes Panera Faves to the next level with its second MyPanera Week and the new merchandise store (Image via Panera)

The fast casual restaurant chain announced the weeklong Panera Faves celebrations of MyPanera Week through a press release on April 26, with Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer, stating:

"MyPanera Week is back and we couldn't be more excited to bring our guests more perks inspired by their Panera Faves – from BOGO deals on our signature menu items to early access to our newly launched merch,"

Sharing the details of the Panera Faves celebration with fans, Eduardo Luz added:

"MyPanera has always been focused on delivering personalized experiences and disruptive value to our guests, and we look forward to rewarding and celebrating our loyal members all MyPanera week long."

This Panera Faves week-long celebration will be special since the chain is opening its first-ever online merchandise store

Back for the second time, MyPanera Week is the chain's way of celebrating and rewarding the MyPanera loyalty program members. The weeklong celebrations allow fans to enjoy a wide range of deals and discounts on their Panera Faves such as soups, salads, flatbread pizzas, and much more. However, this MyPanera Week is going to be extra special as the chain launches its first-ever merchandise store on May 1.

Featuring cozy merchandise that is guaranteed to leave people stealing a second look, The Panera Store will be exclusively open to MyPanera loyalty program members until May 7. Apart from getting their hands on trendy merch, customers will also be helping others as 100% of the net profit from sales during MyPanera Week will be donated to the Panera Bread Foundation.

MyPanera Members can enjoy great deals on Panera Faves and grab trendy merch during the MyPanera Week starting May 1 (Image via Panera)

The weeklong celebrations that begin on May 1 include much more than just trendy merch and Panera Faves. Fans looking forward to learning more about the offerings can checkout the list below:

Monday, May 1 - Get exclusive access to The Panera Shop and NEW Panera merchandise. Mypanera Members can also enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on orders of $5 or more for throughout the week Tuesday, May 2 - MyPanera members can get $2.50 off Panera at Home soups & macs and $1 off salad dressings Wednesday, May 3 - Buy One Get One on Soup 50% off (only on app orders) Thursday, May 4 - Buy One Get One Salad 50% off (only on app orders) Friday, May 5: Buy One Get One Sandwich 50% off (only on app orders) Saturday, May 6 - MyPanera Members can sign up for Panera's Unlimited Sip Club annual plan for only $99 (plus tax). Current Unlimited Sip Club members get their Sip Club Saturday offer of Buy One Get One Entrée at 50% off Sunday, May 7 - Panera introduces the launch of MyPanera Knead to Know Trivia. Starting on May 7 to June 11, members can visit playmypanera.com to register for their chance to win $500 in Panera Bread® gift cards, $250 to The Panera Shop, and one year free of an Unlimited Sip Club. Fans can play the trivia game for a chance to instantly win one of the 250,000 prizes.

All qualifying purchases made during MyPanera Week will automatically enter members to win free Panera through the end of the year. The chain will be choosing 5 Grand Prize winners to receive a free You Pick 2® each week from May 14 through December 31, 2023.

