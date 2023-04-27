Doritos and Papa Johns launch Cool Ranch Papadia for a limited time

Doritos and Papa Johns are coming together for the launch of a new flavorful addition to the Papadia line-up. Joining the pizza brand’s flatbread-style sandwich line-up is the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia. The new addition to the menu combines the brand's signature flatbread-style sandwich with the “cool” flavors of Doritos® Cool Ranch.®

Offering a bold and tangy spin on the Papadia Lineup, the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia will be available all across the country starting May 4, 2023. However, Papa Rewards loyalty members can enjoy the new offering starting Monday, May 1. The limited-time Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia will be available on the menu until July 23, 2023, for just $7.99.

The two food giants announced the launch of the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia through a joint press release with Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice, quoting:

“Doritos fans are always looking for unexpected ways to experience the flavors they love, and we are proud to deliver on just that through this collaboration with Papa Johns.”

Excited about the new flavorful offering, the CMO at PepsiCo added:

“At PepsiCo we strive to create unique and delicious culinary offerings that go beyond the bag, and we can’t wait to hear how much fans love this twist on the classic Papadia.”

All you need to know about Papa Johns new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia

Bringing together the cool and tangy goodness of Doritos® Cool Ranch® and Papa Johns' Papadia, the two food giants have joined hands to unveil an all-new Cool Ranch infused Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia. Hitting the chain's menu starting May 4, the new offering will expand the chain's Papadia line-up and will be available to order all across the country until July 23, 2023.

A perfect dish for Cool Ranch fans, the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia is a savory 'made to order' flatbread-style sandwich pizza that features the chain's fresh, never frozen, original dough. The fresh dough is loaded with your choice of fillings such as chicken, beef, steak, and more. Toasted to perfection, the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia is dusted with bold ranch seasoning. The limited-time offering comes with an extra serving of sauce on the side that is just perfect for your dipping needs.

Papa Johns and Dortios joined hands for the launch of the limited-time Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia (Image via Papa Johns)

Speaking about the tangy and bold Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia, Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning at Papa Johns, quoted:

“Our partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice allowed us to leverage the bold taste of Doritos® Cool Ranch® to reimagine a specialty seasoning for the Papadia, which offers new and current consumers the ultimate chip and sandwich experience and gives them a bold taste in every bite, so delicious you’ll wish you had thought of it first.”

Available at a price point of $7.99, the limited-time offering can be enjoyed at your nearest Papa Johns starting May 4, 2023. Papa Rewards loyalty members can also enjoy early access to the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia starting Monday, May 1, 2023.

