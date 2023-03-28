“Keep it on the menu forever”: Little Caesars brings back Pretzel Crust Pizza, leaves fans excited

After a fun pre-April Fool's tease of a Corncob crust pizza, Little Caesars has finally revealed that it is bringing the Pretzel Crust Pizza back to its menu. Starting March 27, the fan-favorite will be available all across the country for a limited time.

Priced at $6.99 (excluding taxes), the pizza can be ordered at your nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website for HOT-N-READY pick-up orders and deliveries. The Pretzel Crust Pizza will be available for a limited time at all participating locations across the country.

With the Pretzel Crust Pizza being away from the Little Caesars menu for the last few years, fans are completely hyped up for its return. The chain is receiving continuous demands from fans who want the buttery pizza to be turned into a permanent offering on the menu. Sharing a similar request, a fan tweeted:

Little Caesars' Pretzel Crust Pizza is available with customisations like a stuffed crust

First launched as a promotional product in 2014, Pretzel Crust Pizza has been a major hit among Little Caesars fans across the country. Featuring a buttery crust, the favorite returned to the chain's menu on March 27. Available all across the country for a limited time, Pretzel Crust Pizza is expected to be in great demand.

Pretzel Crust Pizza features a butter-flavored pretzel crust and comes with hearty toppings of a cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, Muenster cheese, and pepperoni. The pizza is available with a few customisations, including a stuffed crust version and a tangy variant, where the cheddar sauce can be replaced with a tomato-based pizza sauce.

the Pretzel Crust Pizza returns to the chain starting March 27 and will be available across the country for a limited time (Image via Little Caesars)

With the return of the fan-favorite, customers have a limited time opportunity to satiate their cravings for the buttery Pretzel Crust Pizza. The love for the cheesy delight can be seen through several comments and tweets from fans making the rounds on the internet.

Kevin @Kevin_TheGoose @littlecaesars I CANNOT EXPRESS IN WORDS HOW EXCITED I AM ABOUT THIS @littlecaesars I CANNOT EXPRESS IN WORDS HOW EXCITED I AM ABOUT THIS https://t.co/PdfQ15BsWZ

shadiebelle @shadiebelle @littlecaesars Omg yay!!!!!!!!! I know what I'm having for lunch and dinner for the next....how long will this be out for? lol. Thank you Little Ceasers!!! @littlecaesars Omg yay!!!!!!!!! I know what I'm having for lunch and dinner for the next....how long will this be out for? lol. Thank you Little Ceasers!!! 😁❤️❤️❤️

seahawkstml @seahawkstml @littlecaesars Already got one and eaten half of it. Best pizza EVER. @littlecaesars Already got one and eaten half of it. Best pizza EVER. https://t.co/OQvKDscNho

As confirmed by a tweet from the chain, the returning Pretzel Crust Pizza will be available for a limited time at all participating locations across the United States and Canada. Fans who don't want to miss out on cheesy goodness are advised to try it out at the earliest. Priced at $6.99 (excluding taxes), the Pretzel Crust Pizza can be ordered at your nearest Little Caesars restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Founded on May 8, 1959, by Mike Ilitch and Marian Ilitch, Little Caesars is an American multinational pizza chain. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, it is the third-largest pizza chain in terms of total sales in the United States, and is right behind, Pizza Hut and Domino's Pizza.

With its business spread across over 26 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the chain serves customers globally at over 5,463 (2017) locations. The pizza chain serves a wide range of pizzas, along with many other popular dishes like chicken wings, breadsticks, fries, desserts, soft drinks, beverages, and much more.

