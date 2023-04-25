Sweetgreen’s loyalty program: How to avail, deals, and all you need to know

The popular American fast casual restaurant chain, Sweetgreen, has unveiled a new loyalty program called Sweetpass. The chain's first loyalty program in two years, Sweetpass, offers a two-tier loyalty membership with benefits like special discounts on menu items and exclusive access to brand experiences. Similar to other loyalty programs, Sweetpass offers paid and free memberships to users nationwide.

Starting April 24, the mission-driven restaurant brand that believes in serving healthy food at scale will start offering two loyalty membership programs - Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ - to customers all across the United States.

The passes can be accessed through a dedicated section in the chain's app and website. Customers can also check and apply the available rewards to their purchases when placing orders with the app or website.

The restaurant chain announced the launch of the new loyalty program through a press release, with Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO, quoting:

“This next phase of loyalty is an exciting result from years of testing, iterating and listening to our customers, leading to a personalized program that further enhances their sweetgreen experience.”

Sharing the benefits of the Sweetpass with fans, Neman added:

“With Sweetpass, customers can more frequently access delicious, craveable food that feels good and fuels a healthy lifestyle.”

All you need to know about Sweetgreen's new loyalty membership program

Following several rounds of testing and pilot programs, the popular American fast casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen has finally unveiled its new loyalty program. Rewarding fans with free food and special discounts, the new membership program offers a two-tier loyalty membership to customers all across the country.

Titled Sweetpass, the new loyalty program offers both paid and free membership for customers. While both Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ will offer customers special discounts and free food, there may be a slight difference in the features available. Customers can access the loyalty membership program through a dedicated section in the chain's app and website.

New membership programs are available as Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ (Image via Sweetgreen)

Looking forward to learning more about the two different memberships? Here's a sneak peek into the world of free food and special discounts for you:

Sweetpass

As part of the chain's free loyalty program, Sweetpass allows customers to earn at Sweetgreen by opting in to personalized "challenges." The membership program also offers access to new menu items and limited edition merch drops exclusively available to Sweetpass members.

Sweetpass offers a free loyalty membership (Image via Sweetgreen)

Sweetpass+

Available at a membership charge of $10 per month, the Sweetpass+ allows members to get $3 off on daily orders. It also offers other perks like priority support, delivery perks, premier access to merch drops, and exclusive brand experiences.

Sweetpass+ offers upgraded loyalty membership at $10 per month (Image via Sweetgreen)

Along with the two new loyalty membership programs, the restaurant chain is launching a new online merch store called “The Market.” The new merch store will offer special brand apparel, accessories, gear, and more.

The chain will release its first collection in a series of weekly drops, while new items will join The Market each week. All Sweetpass members will enjoy first access to shop the collection before it releases to the public in May.

