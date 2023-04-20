When is 7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day? Deal, price, flavors, and other details revealed

Kicking off the Slurpee season in a grand style, 7-Eleven, Inc. is hosting a 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' on Saturday, April 29. Limited to participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes stores across the country, the one-day exclusive offer will allow customers to show their creative side by bringing in their favorite cups, astronaut helmets, mason jars, pie tins, and any other cup or unconventional container.

Wondering what the cup is for? Of course, it's for everyone's favorite drink - Slurpee. This 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' on Saturday, April 29, customers all across the country will be able to fill their own cups with Slurpee flavors of their choice for just $1.99.

Starting with classic flavors like Coca-Cola, Cherry, and Blue Raspberry, the participating stores will also be offering a new Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, which offers a sweet, zero-sugar treat with an exotic blend of kiwi, pear, and watermelon flavors.

The firm announced the one-day exclusive, 'Bring Your Own Cup Day,' through a press release, with Ben Boulden, Director of Proprietary Beverages at the firm, quoting:

"We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink."

Encouraging fans to be creative in picking up their cups, Boulden added:

"From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year."

All you need to know about 7-Eleven’s 'Bring Your Own Cup Day'

With the Summer commencing, it’s finally time for the Slurpee season, and 7-Eleven is welcoming the season with a one-day exclusive event for Slurpee fans all across the country. Scheduled for the last week of the month, on Saturday, April 29, the firm will be holding a 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' that will allow fans to enjoy their favorite Slurpee flavors in their own cups for just $1.99.

As mentioned earlier, fans are encouraged to let their creativity bloom with all kinds of cups and containers that they would like to enjoy their Slurpees in. The one-day exclusive event will allow fans to enjoy their favorite Slurpee flavors like the classic Coca-Cola, Cherry, Blue Raspberry, the new Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and more at all participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes stores across the country.

Apart from ensuring that their cups and containers are food-safe and clean, customers are also advised to make sure that the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display. This will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser. Customers should also ensure that the cup is watertight (leakproof) so that they don't end up spilling their Slurpee drinks.

fans are advised to ensure that their cups and containers for the 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' are food-safe and clean (Image via 7-Eleven)

Customers who forget to bring their cups on the day of the event can still enjoy a small offering of their favorite Slurpee drinks for $1 when ordering from the 7NOW deliver app.

Members of the 7Rewards® loyalty program can also enjoy a limited-time offer where they can get a free cup of coffee or other drinks on the purchase of at least six cups of coffee, Big Gulp®, or Slurpee drinks from all participating 7-Eleven stores across the country.

Poll : 0 votes