All Taco Bell digital in-app deals you can avail till May 2023

Taco Bell is welcoming fans to a month of celebrations as the chain introduces new In-App and Third-party delivery deals. Starting April 14, 2023, fans of the California-based chain can enjoy big savings on orders for some of the most popular items on the menu. From freebies to BOGOs on Burritos, big savings to free delivery, the chain is offering value deals throughout the month until May 21.

While most of the deals are available on orders placed through the Taco Bell app, fans will also be able to enjoy other offers on orders placed through third-party delivery services. Though it may not always be necessary, customers are best advised to join the chain's rewards program to be able to claim the best value on their orders.

Joining Taco Bell's rewards program not only helps customers enjoy exclusive member-only deals but also allows them to earn reward points on all orders. Once accumulated, the reward points can be redeemed for special deals and freebies from the chain's menu.

Taco Bell's digital deals can be availed between April 14 to May 21

One of the most popular American-Mexican cuisine restaurants in the United States, Taco Bell is back with month-long celebrations as the chain introduces new in-app and third-party delivery deals. Available in two specific categories starting April 14, the limited-time deals can be enjoyed by fans of the chain.

In-App Deals

As the name suggests, these Taco Bell deals are limited to orders placed on the chain's app, and the deals include:

April 14 to April 18, 2023 - Free Nachos Bell Grande with an order of $20 or more. Limited to one time per user. April 14 to April 16, 2023 - BOGO on delivery orders for Burritos valued at $20 or more. Limited to one time per day. April 17 to April 19, 2023 - Get $3 off lunch delivery orders of $15 or more. Limited to one time per day. April 20, 2023 - Get Free Nacho Fries with orders of $15 or more. Limited to one time per user. April 21 to April 23, 2023 - Get a flat discount of $3 on breakfast delivery orders of $15 or more. Limited to one time per day. April 27 to April 30, 2023 - Get $3 off delivery orders of $20 or more. Limited to one time per day. April 28 to April 30, 2023 - Buy a Breakfast Crunchwrap to get 20% off (up to $10 off) on another order made on the same day. Limited to one time per user. May 1 to May 7, 2023 - Buy a Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito to get 10% off (up to $10 off) on your next order. Limited to one time per user. May 5 to May 7, 2023 - Get 20% off Taco Bell Taco Party Pack. Limited to one time per user, but not applicable to cravings pack. May 12 to May 14, 2023 - Get $3 off breakfast delivery orders of $15 or more. Limited to one time per day. May 19 to May 21: Get $3 off delivery orders of $20 or more. Limited to one time per day, from 8 pm to closing time.

Third-Party Delivery Deals

Fans can enjoy these Taco Bell deals when placing an order through third-party delivery services:

April 14 to April 16, 2023 - Get BOGO on Taco Bell Burritos on DoorDash. April 17 to April 19, 2023 - Get $3 off on Uber Ears and Postmates Lunch orders of $15 or more. April 20 to April 20, 2023 - Get $4 off on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grub Hub orders of value $20 or more. April 21 to April 23, 2023 - Get BOGO on Burritos on GrubHub. April 24 to April 26, 2023 - Get $3 off on DoorDash Lunch orders of $15 or more. April 27 to April 30, 2023 - Get BOGO on Burritos on Uber Eats and Postmates. May 1 to May 16, 2023 - Free Bell Breakfast Box with orders of $10 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub. Limited to new eaters only. May 1 to May 14, 2023 - Free Nacho Fries on GrubHub order of $20or more. May 5 to May 7, 2023 - Free Nachos Bell Grande with orders of $20 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub for Cinco de Mayo. May 12 to May 14, 2023 - $3 off $15 or more for Breakfast on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub. May 17 to May 31, 2023 - $3 off $15 or more for new eaters on UberEats. May 19 to May 21, 2023 - $3 off on a la carte Chalupa with $20 or more on DoorDash

All the aforementioned deals can be enjoyed when placing an order at a Taco Bell restaurant through the Taco Bell app or through other third-party delivery services.

Poll : 0 votes