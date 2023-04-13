How can you avail Scent of Fanta – The Fragrance? Details explored

Celebrating the launch of a revamped and even more orange-y Fanta, Coca-Cola has introduced a promotional launch of a new fragrance named the "Scent of Fanta – The Fragrance." Teased as a limited release item, the scent is said to feature an aromatic fragrance that will be very similar to the citrusy orange soda.

While the revamped orange soda will be made available all across the country, the fragrance won't be available for direct purchase in the country and will only be presented to a few lucky fans through a limited-time giveaway that is expected to begin on April 13.

Fans all across the United States can participate in the giveaway for a chance at getting their hands on the limited-edition orange fragrance. The company is running the giveaway on https://promotion.coke.com/scentoffanta/comingsoon.

The limited-edition citrusy orange fragrance will be available to select lucky customers through a giveaway (Image via Coca Cola/ StockImages_AT/ Getty Images)

All you need to know about the Scent of Fanta giveaway

Fans looking to get their hands on the "Scent of Fanta" fragrance must visit the giveaway website https://promotion.coke.com/scentoffanta/comingsoon on April 13 at 12 pm Eastern Standard Time. Fans will be able to find a complete list of the terms of the giveaway while entering the contest.

Fans can then enter the giveaway by putting in all the necessary details and enter for a chance to win one of the 250 bottles of the limited-edition fragrance. However, it has been made clear in the rules that no purchase is necessary for participation. The giveaway is open to all United States citizens above 18 years of age.

Barring the regions where the contest may be prohibited by law, anyone in the United States can get one of the limited-edition items if they are lucky enough. Those who don't get the chance to win a bottle of the limited-edition fragrance will still be able to enjoy the orangey fragrance while sipping on a chilled bottle of orange soda.

The "Scent of Fānta - The Fragrance" giveaway will award 250 lucky customers with one bottle of the orange-y fragrance each (Image via Coca-Cola)

Fanta gets even more orange-y and bold starting this month

Starting this month, fans will get to enjoy an all-new and revamped version of their favorite orange soda as Coca-Cola upgrades the Fanta formula for an extra kick of the bold orange flavors. The "even more orange-y" soda will be making its way to major retailers and grocers across the country in an all-new avatar, flaunting a new and refreshing label, alongside an upgraded orange-y and bold flavor profile.

While the revamped orange soda will first be available in the United States and Canada, the company has hinted that it will also be rolled out in other countries throughout 2023. Fanta Orange now sports a refreshing look with a new logo and on-label messaging that pulls attention towards the new-and-improved taste.

The orange soda will also be available in various other packaging options, including 10 packs of 10-oz. mini cans. Fans can also enjoy the upgraded Zero Sugar variants more broadly in 20-oz bottles and 12 packs of 12-oz. cans.

Coca-Cola introduced the revamped orange soda through a press release, with Chris Hunsaker, Senior Brand Manager, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola North America, quoting:

“It’s still the Fānta Orange you know and love, but now even more irresistibly delicious.”

Sharing what has changed with the fan-favorite soda, Hunsaker added:

“We’re always listening to our consumers to understand their evolving tastes to deliver the best-tasting products and most delightful experiences possible. Fans are craving more of what they love about Fānta Orange, so we’ve enhanced the recipe by amplifying its bold, fruity attributes.”

In the coming weeks, the soda brand will be conducting several promotional events to celebrate the revamped orange soda. One of the most anticipated events expected to be announced in the coming days is the launch of "The Fanta® Digital Ride n Sip" interactive mobile game, which rewards players with digital coupons.

