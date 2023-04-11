Starbucks Pink Drink Bottle: Where to buy, flavor, and all you need to know 

Starting off spring with a fruity surprise for fans across the country, Starbucks has announced that it will soon be shipping the popular Starbucks Pink Drink as a ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled beverage. Hitting stores this month, the new bottled beverage will be available at all major retailers and grocery stores across the country.

Inspired by the chain's popular coconut milk-based Pink Drink, the new beverage will be available in a 14 oz bottle. Fans can grab the new drink from their nearest store in the coming days for a suggested retail price of $3.67 per bottle.

Also launching along with the new Starbucks Pink Drink are a wide variety of new ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled and canned beverages such as the Paradise Drink, Doubleshot® Energy Caramel, Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink, and more.

The new Starbucks Pink Drink is inspired by the chain's popular coconut milk-based Pink Drink (Image via MyRecipes.com/ Starbucks)

The chain has not hinted at a tentative date for when the new RTD beverages will start hitting store shelves, but fans can expect them to be available nationwide by the end of this month. The new drinks will be sold at grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores, gas stations, and online.

All you need to know about Starbucks Pink Drink bottled beverage

One of the most photogenic drinks offered by the chain, the Pink Drink became an official beverage on the menu in 2017. Featuring a bubblegum-pink hue, the elusive drink has been a fan-favorite ever since. Thanks to Starbucks, the beloved drink will soon be making its way to stores as a bottled beverage.

Taking inspiration from the fan-favorite handcrafted Pink Drink beverage, the new Starbucks Pink Drink bottled drink features bold flavors of Strawberry and açaí. Instead of water, the fruity drink is made with a coconut milk-base that adds an extra punch of creaminess to it. Making its way to all major retailers and grocery stores this month, the new drink will be available at a suggested retail price of $3.67 per 14 oz bottle.

The new Starbucks Pink Drink bottled beverage features a fruity and refreshing combination of Strawberries, açaí, and coconut milk (Image via Starbucks)

As mentioned earlier, North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), the long-standing joint venture between the coffeehouse chain and Pepsico, is also launching other bottled and canned beverages along with the Starbucks Pink Drink, including - Paradise Drink ($3.67 per 14 oz bottle), two variants of Frappuccino® Mini Chilled Coffee Drink (pack of eight 6.5 oz cans for $11.9), Doubleshot® Energy Caramel ($3.67 per 15 oz can), Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink ($3.75 per 13.7 oz bottle), and two Espresso variants ($5.49 for a 40 oz bottle).

Founded in 1971, Starbucks is an American multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses. With its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

Along with its coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, the Seattle-based giant specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages, and it also serves a wide range of other drinks and food, including smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches. The chain is also famous for its core range, limited-edition, and seasonal merchandise that includes cups, tumblers, and much more.

