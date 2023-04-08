Starbucks BOGO Drinks 2023: New arrivals and all you need to know

Adding sweet surprises to spring, Starbucks has started offering BOGO (Buy One Get One) offers on some of the most popular drinks. Having started on April 6, 2023, the BOGO offer can be enjoyed in stores all across the country. The limited time offer is applicable on a select range of beverages, including coffee, tea, and more.

Limited to rewards program members, the BOGO offers can be enjoyed at all participating stores across the country until April 12. To claim the free drink, fans have to place an order for any of their favorite drinks and they will be eligible to claim another free drink with the same order. Along with the BOGO offer, the chain is introducing another surprise in the form of new ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled and canned beverages that are hitting stores this month.

The BOGO offer has been reported by several users on Twitter and Tiktok. However, it has not been confirmed if the offer is available on all beverage blends or only on select drinks.

How to claim the Starbucks BOGO offer

Hitting two birds with one stone, the coffehouse chain celebrates the beginning of spring and the Easter weekend with a new BOGO offer on select drinks. Fans can grab another free drink when ordering any of their favorite drinks from a participating store or online.

The BOGO offer, which is exclusively available to the coffeehouse chain's rewards program members, can be claimed at dine-in orders, pick-ups, and even for deliveries. To claim the BOGO offer, a customer has to sign into the Starbucks app and click on the “offers” tab at the bottom right. After applying the offer, they can place an order for their favorite drink to get another one for free.

People who are ordering ahead can claim the offer at the time of checkout. Those who are grabbing it from the restaurant in person can ask the barista to apply the coupon at the register. It is to be noted that some stores may be operating at changed hours due to the holidays, which is why customers are advised to enquire with the store beforehand.

Starbucks introduces new ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled and canned beverages

Starbucks is welcoming new beginnings as the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain starts shipping a wide variety of new ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled and canned beverages. Hitting stores this month, the new beverages will be rolled-out to all major grocery stores across the country.

Developed through the North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), a long-standing joint venture between the coffeehouse chain and Pepsico, the new range of bottled and canned beverages includes Pink Drink, Paradise Drink, two variants of Frappuccino® Mini Chilled Coffee Drink, Doubleshot® Energy Caramel, Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink, and two Espresso variants.

The new range of ready-to-drink bottled and canned beverages hit major grocery stores this month (Image via Starbucks)

New Ready-to-Drink Pink Drink & Paradise Drink

Available at a suggested retail price of $3.67 per 14 oz bottle, the new Pink Drink & Paradise Drink feature bold flavors. While the Pink Drink offers fruity flavors of strawberry and açaí combined with coconutmilk and refreshing fruit juice, the Paradise Drink offers flavors of tropical fruits like pineapple and passionfruit, blended with coconut milk and refreshing fruit juice.

New Ready-to-Drink Pink Drink & Paradise Drink (Image via Starbucks)

New Frappuccino® Mini chilled coffee drink

Sold in a pack of eight cans (6.5 oz cans), the new New Frappuccino® Mini chilled coffee drink is available at a suggested retail price of $11.99. The drink offers the beloved and iconic bottled Frappuccino® chilled coffee beverages in a miniaturized version. The drink will be available in two classic flavors - Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha.

New Frappuccino® Mini chilled coffee drink (Image via Starbucks)

New Doubleshot® Energy Caramel

Offering a tasty kick to one's coffee, the new Doubleshot® Energy Caramel comes with a rich, bold Starbucks coffee that is loaded with the classic flavor of caramel, blended with B vitamins, guarana and ginseng. The new drink can be availed at a suggested retail price of $3.67 per 15 oz can.

New Doubleshot® Energy Caramel (Image via Starbucks)

New Espresso Americano

Available in two distinct flavors - Black Unsweet and Milk & Sugar - the New Espresso Americano features a rich, full-bodied espresso. Packed in a 100% recyclable PET (rPET) material, the new drink comes at a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 40 oz bottle.

New Espresso Americano (Image via Starbucks)

Returning Favorite: White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino® chilled coffee drink

A beloved favorite, the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino® chilled coffee drink returns to grocery store shelves across the country this month. Distributed in a 13.7 oz bottle, the returning drink goes for a suggested retail price of $3.75 per bottle.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino® chilled coffee drinks (Image via Starbucks)

The aforementioned ready-to-drink bottles and canned beverages will start appearing in select stores in the coming days. The nationwide availability of new drinks is expected by the end of the month.

