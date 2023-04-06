Aldi’s seasonal finds: List of products you can buy in April 2023

The German multinational family-owned supermarket chain Aldi’s has unveiled its seasonal finds for customers across the country. Available in stores starting as early as April 5, the seasonal finds include some of the most popular ready-to-eat food and grocery products at discounted prices. Fans of the chain will be able to find the products at all participating locations across the country and online.

Aldi’s finds section of the grocery store is known for its weekly, rotating selection of drool-worthy foods and grocery products. The products included in the seasonal finds usually range from the chain's private labels to national brands, which are available for purchase only for a limited time.

Aldi’s seasonal finds for April 2023 to be available in stores starting as early as April 5 (Image via Jet City Image/ GettyImages)

Seasonal finds for April 2023 will be available in all participating locations between April 5 and April 26. Some products may only be available in limited stock, so customers are advised to grab limited-time finds from the nearest store at the earliest.

List of Aldi’s seasonal finds for April 2023

From cheesy pizzas to tantalizing pasta and soups, Aldi’s finds for April 2023 include some of the best private-label and national-brand products that the grocery chain has to offer. Available at all participating locations starting as early as April 5, the seasonal finds include:

1. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chicken Alfredo Rising Crust Pizza

Available at a price point of $5.99, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chicken Alfredo Rising Crust Pizza is known for its rising crust and comes covered in Alfredo, Italian herbs, and juicy bites of chicken.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chicken Alfredo Rising Crust Pizza (Image via Aldi’s)

2. State of Brewing Dragonfruit Imperial Hard Seltzer

Featuring a 9.0% ABV, the uniquely flavored State of Brewing Dragonfruit Imperial Hard Seltzer comes in a pack of four 12-ounce cans for $8.99. The unique seltzer carries a distinct flavor of dragonfruit, pineapple, and soursop.

State of Brewing Dragonfruit Imperial Hard Seltzer (Image via Aldi's)

3. Bremer Bistro Soups

Offering warm bowls of gourmet-style soup, the Bremer Bistro Soups come in two varieties - Brocolli Cheddar and French Onion - each priced at $4.99 for a two-serve package. One of the most popular gourmet items in the chain's aisles, the Bremer Bistro Soup is only sold occasionally.

Bremer Bistro Soup (Image via Aldi’s)

4. Simply Nature Organic Pesto

Back in the grocery chain's aisle after over a year, the Simply Nature Organic Pesto offers non-GMO varieties of pesto available this time in the classic green Pesto Alla Genovese and a red tomato-based Pesto Rosso. Available in 6.7-ounce jars, each of the two variants costs $2.99.

Simply Nature Organic Pesto (Image via Aldi’s)

5. Specially Selected Cauliflower or Chickpea Gnocchi

Priced at $2.99 for a two-serve package, the Specially Selected Cauliflower or Chickpea Gnocchi offers Italian-Style pasta in gluten-free Cauliflower and plant-based Chickpea variants.

Specially Selected Cauliflower or Chickpea Gnocchi (Image via Aldi’s)

6. Sundae Shoppe Non-Dairy Cashew Milk Pints

A perfect fix for your ice-cream cravings, the Sundae Shoppe Non-Dairy Cashew Milk Pints will be available in a wide range of flavors, including the cashew milk-based Double Caramel, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, and more. Each of the pints will be available at a price point of $3.49.

Sundae Shoppe Non-Dairy Cashew Milk Pints (Image via Aldi’s)

Others

For those who want more of Aldi’s finds for April 2023, here's a list of over a dozen exciting food and grocery products available in stores starting as early as April 5:

Specially Selected Wood Fired Spinach & Goat Cheese Pizza - $4.49** Fusia Asian Inspirations Shrimp Fried Rice - $4.99 Fusia Asian Inspirations Shrimp Lo Mein - $4.99 Clancy's Milk Chocolate Toffee Pretzel - $3.29 Bake Shop Cheesecake - $5.89 Simply Nature Fair Trade Organic Tea Blends - $3.99 Season's Choice Harvest Grain Bowls - $2.99 Stonemill Flavored Pink Salt - $3.99 Earth Grown Tofu Cubes - $3.59 Earth Grown Non Dairy Cookie Sandwich - $4.29 Southern Grove Gochujang Spiced Almonds - $5.69 Southern Grove Moroccan Spiced Almonds - $5.69 Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars - $3.79 Sundae Shoppe Variety Pack Mini Ice Cream Bars - $4.49 Heart to Tail Dog Ice Cream - $2.79 Baker's Corner Funnel Cake Kit - $2.99 Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box - $7.49 Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones - $3.99 Clancy's Cinnamon Churros - $1.49

Most of the aforementioned finds will be available at the grocery store chain throughout April. Some of the products may be available in limited stock, therefore customers are advised to get them at the earliest possible date.

