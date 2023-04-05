TRUFF x The Super Mario Bros. Movie collection: where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Celebrating the launch of the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the truffle brand Truff has launched a reimagined pack of limited-edition Truffle sauces. Joining hands with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures for the most anticipated animated movie of the year, the brand is launching three of its best-selling truffle-infused sauces in themed bottles.

Starting April 5, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack will be available on TRUFF.com/MARIOMOVIE. Priced at $69.99, the pack comes with three 6 oz. bottles with custom labels, colorful geometric caps, and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP gift box.

The 'ultra-limited' release will only be available to order while supplies last. Fans who don't want to miss out on the limited-edition collectible pack can join the waitlist to get notified as soon as it goes live.

The brand announced the release of the limited-edition collectible pack through a press release, with Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the brand, quoting:

"At TRUFF, we're known for our dedication to adventurous flavors. And that all starts with our signature ingredient, the black winter truffle."

Sharing a quick brief about the mysterious Mushroom Kingdom and the upcoming movie, the Co-Founder added:

"So when we first glimpsed the spectacular Mushroom Kingdom and the adorable and cheerful character Toad featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we were instantly inspired. We had clearly found another brand who celebrates mushrooms as much as we do."

All you need to know about Truff's limited-edition The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack

Celebrating the launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie releasing globally on April 5, the limited edition collectible pack from Truff will be available to order, only at TRUFF.com/MARIOMOVIE. The limited-edition collectible pack can be ordered on April 5, starting at 10 am PST (1 pm EST). Priced at $69.99, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack will only be available until supplies last.

An ode to the Mushroom Kingdom, the limited-edition collectible pack comes with three 6 oz. bottles of the brand's best-selling truffle-infused sauces with custom labels, colorful geometric caps, and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP gift box.

The Super Mario Bros Movie Collectible Pack will be available starting April 5, until supplies last (Image via Truff)

Introducing Truffles - the "the crown jewel of mushrooms" - to passionate The Super Mario Bros. Movie. fans across the globe, the collectible pack reimagines the film's heroes in three themed bottles, including:

Toad-themed TRUFF Original Hot Sauce bottle - Reimagining the character of Toad on the TRUFF Original Hot Sauce, it offers an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, agave nectar, and savory spices. This sauce features a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce.

- Reimagining the character of Toad on the TRUFF Original Hot Sauce, it offers an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, agave nectar, and savory spices. This sauce features a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce. Mario-themed TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce bottle - Reimagining the character of Mario on the TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce, it offers a jalapeño rich blend of red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and red habanero powder.

- Reimagining the character of Mario on the TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce, it offers a jalapeño rich blend of red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and red habanero powder. Princess Peach-themed TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce bottle - Reimagining the character of Princess Peach on the TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce, it offers a blend of ripe red chili peppers infused with white truffle and agave nectar. This sauce features a generous sprinkle of coriander for a brighter and decadent sensation.

As mentioned earlier, the limited-edition The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack will be available at TRUFF.com/MARIOMOVIE starting on April 5, the day the animated film opens in theaters across the globe. Priced at $69.99, the collectible pack can be ordered through the website starting at 10 am PST (1 pm EST).

Poll : 0 votes