Del Taco $5 Del’s Deal Value Meals: combos, availability, and all you need to know

Del Taco fans are up for a flavorful surprise as the chain announces the new $5 Del's Deals. Starting April 13, fans across the country will be able to enjoy four new $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals. From hearty tacos to loaded Quesadillas, each of the four new deals come with the chain's famous Crinkle Cut Fries and a small drink.

The four new deals available at all participating locations across the country include - $5 Snack Taco Deal, $5 Grilled Chicken Deal, $5 Crispy Chicken Deal, and the $5 Bean & Cheese Deal. Available for a limited time, the four offerings can be ordered at your nearest store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

fans can enjoy the new $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals starting April 13 at all participating restaurants across the country (Image via Del Taco)

The restaurant chain announced the new deal through a press release with Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“We already lead the fast food category with the largest value menu of any quick service restaurant with our ‘20 Under $2’ Menu and we will now lead the category with the new $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals.”

Sharing the chain's aspirations with fans following the rising inflation, Hackbardt added:

“With inflation hitting America hard, we want to be viewed as the undeniable first choice for the value and variety guests are looking for.”

What are Del Taco's $5 Del's Deals offering?

Offering a limited-time festival of savings, Del Taco is welcoming the new $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals. Available all across the country starting April 13, the new deal offers great value to some of the chain's most popular tacos and quesadillas. With each of the four offerings accompanied by the chain's famous Crinkle Cut Fries and a small Fountain Drink, the limited-time deal has almost everything that one could ask for.

The four value combos include the chain's popular Grilled Chicken Taco with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, the Bean & Cheese Burrito that is made with slow-cooked beans and weighs nearly half a pound, the Snack Queso Quesadilla featuring fresh house-grated cheddar cheese along with the chain's signature Queso Blanco or the Classic Snack Tacos. From tacos to quesadillas, these four combos offer the best-value meals that can keep you going for the day.

Not sure if you should try them out? Here's a sneak peek to help you strengthen your resolve and head straight for limited-time deals:

$5 Snack Taco Del’s Deal®

The $5 Snack Taco Del’s Deal® triples the taco fun with three Snack Tacos, a small serving of Crinkle Cut Fries, and a small Fountain Drink.

the new $5 Snack Taco Del’s Deal® triples the Taco fun (Image via Del Taco)

$5 Grilled Chicken Taco Del’s Deal®

The $5 Grilled Chicken Taco Del’s Deal® features a Grilled Chicken Taco, a Snack Queso Quesadilla, a small serving of Crinkle Cut Fries, and a small Fountain Drink.

$5 Grilled Chicken Taco Del’s Deal® can be enjoyed all across the country (Image via Del Taco)

$5 Crispy Chicken Taco Del’s Deal®

The $5 Crispy Chicken Taco Del’s Deal® comes with one Crispy Chicken Taco, Snack Queso Quesadilla, a small serving of Crinkle Cut Fries, and a small Fountain Drink.

$5 Crispy Chicken Taco Del’s Deal® will be available for a limited time (Image via Del Taco)

$5 Bean & Cheese Del’s Deal®

The $5 Bean & Cheese Del’s Deal® pairs two Del favorites with a Bean & Cheese Burrito (choice of Red or Green Sauce) and a Snack Queso Quesadilla. Available at all participating stores across the country, it comes with a serving of small Crinkle Cut Fries and a small Fountain Drink.

$5 Bean & Cheese Del’s Deal® (Image via Del Taco)

As mentioned earlier, the limited-time $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country. Orders for the four-value combos can be placed at the nearest restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is a chain of American fast-food restaurants, headquartered in Lake Forest, California. It specializes in American-style Mexican cuisine and regular American fast food. The chain's menu has everything from tacos to burgers, fries to shakes, and much more.

