Dunkin’ Breakfast Tacos: ingredients, price, varieties, and all you need to know

Dunkin’ Donuts is all packed up for spring as the coffeehouse chain introduces a new breakfast taco. Available in stores across the country starting March 22, the flavorful Breakfast Taco is filled with the goodness of eggs and cheese to keep you going for the day.

While the breakfast taco comes with scrambled egg fillings by default, customers looking for extra protein can upgrade it by choosing to add crispy crumbled bacon toppings. Customers can get the new taco for $2.99 each and $3.29 for the tacos with bacon toppings.

Orders for breakfast tacos can be placed at your nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pickup and doorstep deliveries.

The doughnut and coffeehouse chain introduced the new breakfast taco through a press release, with Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day - not just for breakfast."

Briefing customers about the new addition to the breakfast menu, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

"These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'. We're thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they're looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack."

What is Dunkin’ Donuts' new Breakfast Taco made of?

Dunkin’ Donuts has taken a major step with the introduction of Breakfast Tacos to its menu. The flavorful taco starts off with a warm flour tortilla and is loaded with a satisfying filling of golden scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema to give it a refreshing finish. Customers can order the tacos with or without a protein-rich crispy crumbled bacon topping.

Although the chain calls it a Breakfast Taco, the new taco will be available throughout the day and can be enjoyed either for breakfast, lunch, an evening snack, or even for dinner. Served in a convenient taco holder, the new breakfast tacos can be eaten right in the restaurant or while the guests are on the move.

The new Breakfast Taco comes in a convenient taco holder and will be available all across the United States starting March 22 (Image via Dunkin’ Donuts)

Priced at over $2.99 and over $3.29 for the bacon variant, the breakfast taco will be available at all participating locations across the country for a limited time. Customers can order new tacos at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is an American multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain, as well as a quick-service restaurant. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain has its stores spread across 12,900 locations around the globe.

Apart from doughnuts and coffee, the chain also serves a wide range of other baked treats, frozen beverages, hot beverages, sandwiches, soft drinks, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes