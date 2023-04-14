What is Yellowbird sauce at Taco Bell? Availability, price, and all you need to know 

As Taco Bell celebrates the return of fan-favorite Nacho Fries, the fast food chain is joining hands with one of the best-selling hot sauce brands -- Yellowbird Hot Sauce -- to offer a limited-time exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch on the menu. The limited-time collab will also bring another variant of the returning saucy fries that can be enjoyed all across the country starting Thursday, April 13.

This time around, fans will be able to choose from the options of classic Nacho Fries and the new Yellowbird Nacho Fries. Available on the menu for around two weeks or until supplies last, Yellowbird Nacho Fries feature the brand's exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch offering a versatile, fruity, and acidic flavor profile. Fans can add it to any item on the menu for an extra $1.

Those looking forward to the limited-time sauce can enjoy it with the limited-time special Yellowbird Nacho Fries for just $4.99 at all participating locations across the country. They and the Original Nacho Fries, along with the Spicy Habanero Ranch, can be ordered at your nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The fast food restaurant chain announced its collaboration with Yellowbird Hot Sauce and the return of the Nacho Fries through a press release, with Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, quoting:

"We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature."

Briefing fans about the limited-time offerings, Matthews added:

"Yellowbird utilizes premium ingredients to create their sauces and the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce seamlessly compliments the full Taco Bell menu. While they won't be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we've been working to bring to fans everywhere."

As Nacho Fries return to Taco Bell's menu for the ninth time, they are bringing together another surprise in the form of an even more flavorful variant featuring the popular Yellowbird Hot Sauce. Available on the menu for nearly two weeks starting April 13, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries mashup comes with crispy, boldly spiced slim-cut potato fries and warm nacho cheese sauce, topped with steak and Taco Bell + Yellowbird's exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch. The limited-time mashup can be ordered at the nearest restaurant or online for just $4.99.

For the unversed, Texas-based brand Yellowbird Hot Sauce is one of the best-selling hot sauces nationwide. Known for using homegrown, flavorful, and premium ingredients, the brand offers an unforgettably versatile, fruity, and acidic hot sauce. Fans interested in trying the limited-time hot sauce can add the Spicy Habanero Ranch to any item of choice for an extra $1.

While the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will be available for two weeks, the original Nacho Fries will stay on the menu for a longer time. Fans can also get Taco Bell's Deluxe Cravings Box with Nacho Fries alongside the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

