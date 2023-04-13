Tim Hortons Nutella and Oreo menu: Items, ingredients, availability, and all you need to know

Tim Hortons has a sweet surprise for fans of Oreo and hazelnut spread, as the chain introduces new Nutella and Oreo menus. Loaded with the goodness of everyone's favorite original Nutella and Oreo cookies, the new menu includes a wide range of delectable drinks, along with a heart-warming snack.

The limited-time items made with the hazelnut spread include a Croissant filled with Nutella, along with an enticing range of iced and regular lattes. The hazelnut spread menu also offers a new Cream Cold Brew made with Oreo cookie pieces. The Oreo menu, on the other hand, is loaded with Oreo-based cappuccinos and other fruity drinks that offer a hint of freshness with every sip.

The new Nutella and Oreo menu can be enjoyed at all participating locations throughout the country. Customers can also enjoy new snacks and beverages through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

As of now, the chain has not hinted at how long the new Nutella and Oreo menus will be available for, hence fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to enjoy the Nutella and Oreo-rich offerings are advised to try them out at the earliest.

What does Tim Hortons' Nutella menu offer?

Celebrating the love for the hazelnut spread, Tim Hortons' Nutella menu comes with a wide range of refreshing drinks and snacks.

Available at all participating locations starting April 11, the new Nutella menu offers:

Hazelnut Mocha Latte topped with Nutella - Blends of freshly ground espresso, creamy milk, hazelnut, and chocolate make up the drink. It is then finished off with a whipped topping and generous Nutella drizzle.

- Blends of freshly ground espresso, creamy milk, hazelnut, and chocolate make up the drink. It is then finished off with a whipped topping and generous Nutella drizzle. Hazelnut Mocha Iced Latte topped with Nutella - This latte is a blend of freshly ground espresso, hazelnut, milk, and chocolate flavors, which is finished off with a whipped topping and a generous Nutella drizzle.

- This latte is a blend of freshly ground espresso, hazelnut, milk, and chocolate flavors, which is finished off with a whipped topping and a generous Nutella drizzle. Hazelnut Mocha Iced Capp topped with Nutella - This is Tim's signature Iced Capp blended with hazelnut and chocolate flavors. It is finished off with a whipped topping and generous Nutella drizzle.

- This is Tim's signature Iced Capp blended with hazelnut and chocolate flavors. It is finished off with a whipped topping and generous Nutella drizzle. Croissant filled with Nutella - This menu item features a toasted flaky croissant with everyone's favorite Nutella spread.

- This menu item features a toasted flaky croissant with everyone's favorite Nutella spread. NEW Cream Cold Brew made with OREO® Cookie Pieces - Tim’s famous iced cold brew is steeped for 16 hours and is definitely worth a try. The drink is topped with cookies, cream-flavored syrup, cold foam, and OREO® Cookie pieces.

The Nutella menu is available at all participating locations across the country. It can be ordered at the nearest Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

What is the Tim Hortons' Oreo menu offering?

Offering a decadent surprise to Oreo fans, Tim Hortons launched an all-new range of Oreo-based beverages this month. From Oreo-based cappuccinos to fruity Oreo drinks, the new menu offers the world's favorite cookie in a refreshing avatar.

Available at all participating locations starting April 5, the new Oreo menu includes beverages such as:

OREO® Double Stuf Iced Capp - This drink features Tim’s iconic Iced Capp blended with OREO® cookie crumble and vanilla syrup. It is served with a topping of vanilla-flavored whipped cream and finished off with OREO® cookie crumble on top. It is available at a starting price of $3.79.

- This drink features Tim’s iconic Iced Capp blended with OREO® cookie crumble and vanilla syrup. It is served with a topping of vanilla-flavored whipped cream and finished off with OREO® cookie crumble on top. It is available at a starting price of $3.79. OREO® Double Stuf Redeye Iced Capp - It features a shot of rich and bold espresso and is available across the country at a starting price of $4.79.

- It features a shot of rich and bold espresso and is available across the country at a starting price of $4.79. OREO® Strawberry Creamy Chill - This is a fruity drink made with a blend of strawberry cream and OREO® cookie crumble. It is available at a starting price of $3.79.

The Oreo menu can be enjoyed at all participating Tim Hortons locations across the country. Orders for Oreo cookie-based beverages can be placed at the nearest Tim Hortons store, or through the chain's app and website for pick-up and deliveries.

Founded on May 17, 1964, by T. Hortons and Jim Charade, Tim Hortons (also called Tim's or Timmie's) is a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the coffeehouse has its operations spread across 15 countries, including the United States.

With its outlets spread across over 5,352 locations, the company has gained significant popularity for its beverages and food. Tim Hortons' menu includes several beverages and fast food items like - coffee, smoothies, tea, bagels, breakfast, donuts, sandwiches, wraps, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes