Campbell’s SpaghettiOs: where to buy, price, and other details revealed

Campbell’s is joining hands with Frank's RedHot® for the launch of a new SpaghettiOs® Spicy Original. Featuring heat from one of the most popular hot sauces in the world, the new SpaghettiOs Spicy Original offers just the right amount of spiciness. The new pasta packs a mild-medium level of heat to meet the growing demand for hot and spicy food.

Featuring the iconic SpaghettiOs pasta in tomato and cheese sauce, the new New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is available at a retail price of $1.59. Packed in a 15.8 oz (448 grams) can, the new spicy pasta has been available at all major retailers across the country since April 4, 2023. Fans looking to try out the new pasta can find the nearest retailer by visiting the brand's website - SpaghettiOs.com.

the all new New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is available at major retailers across the country (Image via Campbell’s)

The soup company introduced the new spicy hot pasta through a press release on April 4, 2023.

Mieka Burns, Vice President of Meals & Sauces at the company, said that both SpaghettiOs and Frank's RedHot have an "undeniable fandom." Burns added that the two companies are excited to give their fans a hot and more mature twist on the classic SpaghettiOs that the adult consumers grew up enjoying.

Campbell’s New SpaghettiOs Spicy Original is filled with flavors in every bite

Featuring America's iconic o-shaped pasta with an extra twist of spicy heat, Campbell’s new SpaghettiOs® Spicy Original has been available in stores since April 4, 2023.

The new pasta adds fun to the consumer's daily lunchtime with each bite offering a flavorful spin with fresh tomatoes and cheese sauce. Frank's RedHot® only adds the perfect amount of heat to it. The whole thing makes for a perfect meal for days when the weather is gloomy.

Available at a retail price of $1.59, the new spicy pasta comes in a 15.8 oz (448 grams) can and can be enjoyed right after microwaving it. With the launch of the new SpaghettiOs® Spicy Original, the brand tries to cater to millennials who have grown up with the brand. They make up over one-third of SpaghettiOs total annual sales.

Campbell’s new SpaghettiOs® Spicy Original canned pasta (Image via Campbell’s)

As mentioned earlier, the new SpaghettiOs® Spicy Original canned pasta will be available at a retail price of $1.59 for a 15.8 oz can. Fans who are unable to find the new pasta at nearby stores can check the brand's website for a list of all the stores selling the new pasta in their region.

Founded in 1869, by Joseph A. Campbell, Campbell Soup Company a.k.a. Campbell’s is an American company that is most closely associated with its flagship canned soup products. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the soup company has gone through several mergers and acquisitions to grow into one of the largest processed food companies in the United States.

Owning several brands, including Pepperidge Farm, Snyder's of Hanover, V8, and Swanson, the soup company produces a wide range of food products. These include soups, other canned foods, baked goods, beverages, snacks, and more.

Poll : 0 votes