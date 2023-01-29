TikTok's French onion pasta recipe revealed as one-pot pasta goes viral online

The recently viral French onion pasta recipe has left behind an amazing taste while reducing the loads of dishes one needs to do if they ever decide to make pasta.

Inspired by the traditionally well-known French onion soup, this pasta is easy to make and tastier than ever, and it is taking the world by storm with its creamy taste and richness in nutrients. The French onion pasta trend traces back to TikToker Carolbeecooks, who utilized the onion soup to make it into a creamy and delicious pasta.

She posted the TikTok video with the caption:

“This is such a good one if you love french onion soup.”

The French onion pasta recipe requires the cook to strain the one-pot rigatoni in the same container as the ingredients

TikTok's video of French onion pasta went viral so quickly that Carolbeecooks had to immediately post the ingredient list and recipe on her website before the hype died down:

Ingredients required for the easy-to-make dish include:

2 tbsp butter

1 large yellow onion (Use two, if smaller)

1/8 cup sherry

1/4 cup white wine (dry)

5 sprigs of fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

8 oz rigatoni pasta (uncooked)

3 cups beef stock or broth

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup parmesan cheese (freshly grated)

1/4 cup half and half (can use heavy cream for a richer sauce, use more or less to taste)

According to her website, the recipe for the one-pot pasta consists of the following steps:

Melt butter in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Thinly slice the onion and add to the dutch oven. Season with a generous pinch of salt. Stir, then cover and cook for five minutes.

Remove lid, turn heat to medium-low, and cook for about 20 minutes until onions are caramelized. Stir occasionally.

Pour in sherry and wine. Deglaze by scraping up the brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Add sprigs of fresh thyme and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add uncooked rigatoni, then pour in beef broth and Worcestershire sauce. Bring the pasta to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes or until pasta is al dente.

Turn off the heat and discard the thyme sprigs. Stir in freshly grated parmesan cheese and a half and a half until well combined.

Serve immediately with additional parmesan cheese.

In under an hour, anyone can make this fantastic French onion pasta. In addition, Carolbeecooks' website mentions that this recipe can serve three individuals.

Traditionally, the pasta is boiled and strained in a separate bowl, but the one-pot pasta requires the cook to strain it in the same container as the ingredients. Pasta starch makes the soup base creamy and less sauce-y. As a result, this makes the French onion pasta one of the most mouth-watering dishes one will ever taste.

Before French Onion Pasta, several other TikTok recipes had taken the world by storm

TikTok has had over 106.6 billion views on #foodtiktok, and there is always a viral video behind it. From bread to nachos, FoodTok seems to have everything in its abundance of videos. The chase continues with the amazing French Onion Pasta, which was succeeded by other popular dishes, such as:

Cloud bread Baked oats Charcuterie boards Pasta chips Mug cake Birria tacos Pink sauce Cinnamon rolls Nacho tables Butter boards

Food trends never go out of style on TikTok. Hence, grab a spatula and go through the videos to find the right one for dinner!

