Which grocery stores are open on Easter 2023? List explored

Easter Sunday is here, and so are the celebrations for the biggest holiday of the spring. Good food, a lovely time with the family, maybe some good wine too, there's nothing that you can't do if you have planned everything beforehand. Whether you are someone who's responsible for cooking or have been entrusted with running errands for the meal, you may find yourself in a predicament with most grocery stores being closed for the holidays.

Rest assured though, nobody's gonna blame you because we just got the thing you need to make sure that nothing goes missing from the pantry for the celebratory meals. Whether it's last-minute pickups or early morning grocery runs, with our hand-picked list of grocery stores open this holiday, there's no way that you will miss checking out everything on that list.

the holidays may affect operating hours for multiple grocery stores acroos the country (Image via Maryna Auramchuk/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

Read along to learn more about all the grocery stores that will be open this Sunday for all the ingredients you may need for the holiday meals.

Grocery stores operating on Easter 2023

A good time with family, fluffy chicks, chocolate eggs, and lovely spring weather, Easter is one of the most important festivals for Christians across the globe. While food may not be everything for a celebration, it can't be denied that it is one of the most important parts of any festival.

Whether you like ordering out, or prefer cooking warm meals for your family on your own, good planning and ingredients can always take the celebration to another level.

While planning is something that you may have to manage on your own, ingredients are something that we will be helping you with. To ensure easy availability of fresh ingredients, we took our time and compiled a list of some of the most popular grocery stores that will be open this Easter.

From your last-minute pickup of these fresh ingredients, to a grocery run to check everything off the list, you will always be good to go with this list.

Multiple grocery stores are operating at reduced hours this Easter Sunday 2023 (Image via Alexander Lyakhovskiy/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

Read along to learn about all the stores that will be operating at normal or reduced hours this Easter:

1.) ACME

All stores will be open on Easter Sunday. However, pharmacy hours and local hours may be affected by the holiday. Customers are advised to check with the local store beforehand.

2.) Albertsons

All stores will be open on the holiday. Customers are advised to check with their local store for pharmacy and local hours.

3.) Big Lots

All stores will be open during regular hours.

4.) BJ’s Wholesale Club

Most of BJ's stores will be open between 8 am and 6 pm. Certain stores in Portland, Auburn and Bangor will be closed. Some stores may also be operating for special hours, and customers are advised to check with the local store beforehand.

5.) Food Lion

All 1100 locations will be open during regular hours on Easter Sunday. Operating hours vary by location, and customers are advised to check with their local store.

6.) Fresco y Más

Open during normal business hours.

7.) Giant Eagle

All the stores will be open between 7 am and 4 pm. In-store Giant Eagle pharmacies will be closed.

8.) Giant Food

All stores are open during normal business hours.

9.) Harveys

All stores operate during normal business hours.

10.) Kroger

All stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

11.) Meijer

All stores are open on the holidays.

12.) Safeway

All stores are operating during normal business hours

13.) Stop and Shop

Stores will be operating but hours may vary by location.

14.) Trader Joe’s

Most Trader Joe's stores will be open until 5 pm. Stores in Portland, Maine will be closed on Easter Sunday.

15.) The Fresh Market

Stores are open between 8 am and 6 pm.

16.) Walmart

Stores will be operating but hours may vary by location.

17.) Wegmans

All stores are open during regular hours.

18.) Whole Foods

Stores will be operating but hours may vary by location.

It is to be noted that some of the major grocers like Aldi, Big Y, Costco, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Publix, Sam’s Club, Target, and others are closed for the holiday. Other stores in the respective region could also be operating at reduced hours, so it is advised that readers enquire with the local store before leaving for the grocery run.

Poll : 0 votes