White Castle’s spring discount list revealed

Celebrating the commencement of spring and the upcoming summer, White Castle is offering a wide range of deals and offers on some of the most popular items on its menu. Starting on April 18, 2023, the restaurant chain will be serving several promotional deals and offers at its restaurants all across the country.

From Tax Day savings to Mother's Day weekend, National Slider Day to National Onion Day, the restaurant chain will be offering a number of fresh promotional deals to its customers until July 4, 2023. The rules for claiming these offers are simple: they only need to follow the restaurant chain on social media, sign up for the email group, or find exclusive offers through the chain's app from April 18 onwards.

The Columbus, Ohio-based restaurant chain introduced the new deals and offers through a press release with Jamie Richardson, Vice President at White Castle, stating:

"The weather may be unpredictable this season, but cravers can always depend on White Castle coming through with great deals on our fantastic food."

Sharing the chain's legacy with fans, Richardson added:

"Our legacy was built on being a dependable value for families. That was true then and it remains true now."

White Castle is slated to offer various new deals from April 18 to July 4

As mentioned earlier, the restaurant chain is all set for spring and summer celebrations as it announces a long list of deals and offers available in stores starting April 18, 2023. Allowing fans to save up some extra cash on crave-worthy meals, the hamburger restaurant chain will be offering new deals and offers at all participating locations across the country.

As per the press release, the special offers will be claimable through coupons that White Castle will be sharing through its social media pages and promotional emails.

While there are no major rules to claim the offers, customers are advised to follow White Castle on social media and signup for the email group. Although following the aforementioned steps makes things much easier, fans may also be able to spot special offers on the chain's app during the offer period (April 18 to July 4).

Customers looking forward to learning more about the offers can check out the following table for a complete list of all the special deals and offers:

Tax Day 18% off your order with code SAVE (in Castle and online) April 18 April 20 20% off your order with code CRAVINGS (online only) April 20 Mother's Day Weekend Free dessert on a stick with any purchase May 12 – May 14 National Slider Day Free Cheese Slider (no purchase necessary) May 15 Iced Tea Day Free small iced tea with any purchase June 10 Father's Day Weekend Free dessert on a stick with any purchase June 16 – June 18 Longest Day, Shortest Night BOGO Free Shake Parfait from 10pm – 4am June 21 National Onion Day BOGO 3 Free Original Sliders June 27 4th of July Weekend BOGO Free Small Soft Drink June 30 – July 4

The limited time offers will be claimable at all participating White Castle locations across the country. Customers will be able to claim special deals and offers on all orders made at the nearest restaurant, along with pick-up and delivery orders made through the chain's store. As of now, there are no indications of exclusive terms and conditions related to the upcoming offers, but more details may be shared along with the coupon codes.

Founded on September 13, 1921, by Walter Anderson and Billy Ingram, White Castle Restaurant is an American regional hamburger restaurant chain. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the fast food restaurant chain has restaurants in more than 377 locations throughout 13 states in the U.S.

Credited with being the world's first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has a signature hamburger that is small and square in shape and is popularly known as 'sliders.'

