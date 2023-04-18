Is Starbucks charging for no ice? Upcharge notice sparks customer fury online 

Starbucks finds itself in another alteration with fans as rumors of the chain charging for no ice start to make rounds on the internet. The rumors started with two separate videos that were shared by TikTok users Rayah (@4rayah.sunshine) and Nicolle (@ellocin__). The now-viral videos inform customers that the chain will soon be charging for light ice, no ice, and no water customizations on all Refresher drinks.

As per the claims made by the two TikTokers, the coffeehouse chain will adopt the new policy changes starting May 9, where several popular customizations available with Refresher drinks, like light ice, no ice, and no water, will be priced 'per se'. It is common knowledge that these modifications can greatly affect the amount of drink you get in your cup, and hence can sometimes be less profitable for the store.

The policy change is rumored to come into effect starting May 9 (Image via @4rayah.sunshine /@ellocin__ /TikTok /Starbucks)

With rumors of major policy changes making the rounds on the internet, the TikToker claiming to be a Starbucks Barista, Nicolle (@ellocin__), said in her viral TikTok post on Wednesday, that:

“Customers are gonna bully tf out of me.”

While Starbucks is yet to give an official statement on the matter, instances of such upcharges have long been adopted in select locations from time to time.

Starbucks fans furious with the upcharge on Refresher drinks customizations

From the discontinuation of Raspberry syrup to the recent controversy over using a popular singer's breakup as a marketing gimmick, Starbucks has been facing all the heat from customers across the country. As such, rumors of the chain charging for light ice, no ice, and no water customizations of Refresher drinks is only making things worse.

Several customers on Twitter have reported Barista informing them about the extra charges on such drink customizations, and as said earlier, the customers are not really amused by the rumored policy change. Expected to come into effect starting May 9, the policy change could greatly affect how customers enjoy their drinks. While it may seem sensible in terms of profit for the chain and workers, it may not seem as good to customers across the country.

rumored policy changes will lead to customers paying more for light ice, no ice, or no water customizations on all Refresher drinks (Image via @4rayah.sunshine / TikTok /Starbucks)

With the abrupt change rumored to start affecting their Refresher drinks starting next month, fans of the coffeehouse chain seem pretty furious and devastated. As the news starts to reach their ears, several users are taking to social media platforms to share their grievances and disappointments with the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain.

Bendo2Levi @Bendo2Levi



Wtf? Shame on you The cashier at Starbucks today told me that they are going to start charging customers extra if you ask for light ice for their beveragesWtf? Shame on you @Starbucks . That is a really shitty thing to do and you're prices are already absurdly gouged for just ok coffee. I'm out The cashier at Starbucks today told me that they are going to start charging customers extra if you ask for light ice for their beverages Wtf? Shame on you @Starbucks. That is a really shitty thing to do and you're prices are already absurdly gouged for just ok coffee. I'm out https://t.co/y1m6ObjlDr

Dru @Dru8376 @Bendo2Levi @Starbucks I can understand if you wanted extra ice, extra whip or extra anything but to charge for "light ice" which is giving the customers less but wanting to charge more, that makes no sense at all 🤔 @Bendo2Levi @Starbucks I can understand if you wanted extra ice, extra whip or extra anything but to charge for "light ice" which is giving the customers less but wanting to charge more, that makes no sense at all 🤔

mak 🕛🌌 @twiIightrry i just now caved and go to starbucks and now they wanna charge for NO ICE??? or even lite ice?? that’s insane to me like blah blah more product but babes ur not missing out on any money we all know that so greedy can’t even treat yourself to a fun drink anymore i just now caved and go to starbucks and now they wanna charge for NO ICE??? or even lite ice?? that’s insane to me like blah blah more product but babes ur not missing out on any money we all know that so greedy can’t even treat yourself to a fun drink anymore

💙💜Pastel Stars💙💜🔞 @Astroliner86 Starbucks is actually trying to charge people if they request for Less ice.

Not more ice but less ice how does that even function in the brain cells of these corporals? Starbucks is actually trying to charge people if they request for Less ice.Not more ice but less ice how does that even function in the brain cells of these corporals?

Some users even took their time to point out the reasoning behind the change in policies that may cause your customized drinks with light or no ice to cost more.

local eldritch horror @swagmoneyani @rhyanbvb it sounds stupid but technically when u make a refresher w light ice, u use way more of the juice/tea so they have to prep more of it in advance meaning that the additional charge is bc of the labor (tldr; people are doing too much w “hacks” & starbucks wants to capitalize) @rhyanbvb it sounds stupid but technically when u make a refresher w light ice, u use way more of the juice/tea so they have to prep more of it in advance meaning that the additional charge is bc of the labor (tldr; people are doing too much w “hacks” & starbucks wants to capitalize)

PoppaC @ttvPoppaC @selfcaregamer1 More ice means you get less drink, which means they "save" money. So no ice means they're using more product so they're "losing" money. If that's actually a thing, then that's the reasoning. Do as you will with that information 🤷🏾‍♂️ @selfcaregamer1 More ice means you get less drink, which means they "save" money. So no ice means they're using more product so they're "losing" money. If that's actually a thing, then that's the reasoning. Do as you will with that information 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/YeHsyqWMJ5

Last year, several users of the Starbucks Subreddit forum hinted that the chain was planning a specific change in policies that could include 'per se' charges on customizations like light ice, no ice, and no water on several drinks. Though nothing has been made clear by the coffeehouse chain so far, the possibility of such changes in policy cannot be completely denied.

