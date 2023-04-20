McDonald’s Big Mac sauce: where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

McDonald’s has a flavorful gift for fans across the country as the chain announced the launch of the new Big Mac sauce as a dip. Hitting stores starting Thursday, April 27, 2023, the new dip will be available all across the country for a very limited time. Offered as dip cups, the fan-favorite Big Mac sauce will only be available when ordering through the chain's app.

Featuring a package inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps, the limited-time dip will be offered in retro blue and silver packaging. Fans can pair up the extra side with the chain's classic fries, hash browns, Big Macs, Wraps, and almost anything that they can imagine.

Big Mac sauce dips will be available for a limited time starting April 27 (Image via McDonald's)

McDonald’s has not hinted at how long the Big Mac sauce dip will be available in stores across the country. Thus, fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to try the flavorful dip are advised to order them as soon as they are available in stores.

All you need to know about the Big Mac sauce dip on the McDonald’s menu

As Big Mac made its first debut on the chain's menu in 1968, it soon became an iconic favorite among fans all across the country. There's no denying that Big Mac sauce played a major role in that popularity.

After years of reigning over the menu, the flavorful sauce is now finally available for one dipping need as the chain announces the debut of the Big Mac sauce dip. Starting April 27, the iconic Big Mac sauce can be enjoyed as a dip at all participating locations across the country for a very limited time.

For those who may have forgotten the goodness of the OG sauce, the Big Mac sauce dip features a creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet sauce that goes perfectly well with almost everything. The new dip can be availed at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets, or it can be ordered a la carte to pair with all the go-to McDonald’s menu items.

the limited-time Big Mac sauce dip offers a creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet sauce (Image via Joerg Koch/ Getty Images/ McDonald’s)

From pairing it with some crispy fries to dipping the McChicken or having the Fillet-O-Fish with a new dip, the chain is encouraging fans to try out new combinations and hacks. They are asking fans to fully enjoy the limited-time Big Mac Sauce dip for a rewarding and flavorful McDonald’s experience.

Founded on May 15, 1940, McDonald’s Co. is an American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the fast food chain is the world's largest in revenue. With more than 40,000 company-owned and franchisee-owned outlets, the fast food chain serves approx 69 million customers across the world every day.

The chain serves a wide range of fast food items like hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, chicken, salads, beverages, and much more. The chain is widely popular for its signature Big Mac and French Fries. The chain also serves iconic desserts like Holiday Pies, Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese icing, and more.

Poll : 0 votes