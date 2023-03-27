McDonald’s Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry: availability, nutritional facts, and all you need to know

McDonald's new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is a sugary treat to celebrate the arrival of spring. Scheduled to be available in restaurants across the country starting next month, the new dessert will be made with the chain's iconic vanilla soft serve at the base.

While the chain is yet to make an official announcement on the launch of the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, leaks and rumors suggest that it will be available in stores across the United States on April 12. The limited-time dessert will be available at all participating locations until supplies last.

the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is expected to be available across the United States by the first or second week of April (Image via @thekrazycouponladyon Instagram/McDonald’s)

It is to be noted that the chain offers a similar dessert in its Singapore restaurants, but the Singapore-exclusive dessert is made with strawberry sauce, Oreo bits and vanilla soft serve. However, American fans will get to enjoy an all-new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry that will be quite different from its Singaporean counterpart.

All you need to know about McDonald’s new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

Welcoming the spring blooms with a fruity surprise, McDonald’s is launching the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. Inspired by the flavors and textures of a classic Strawberry Shortcake, the new dessert offers the same experience in everyone's favorite McFlurry form.

Similar to its predecessors, the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry has the chain's iconic and creamy Vanilla soft serve at its base.

the all new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is loaded with strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies (Image via @thekrazycouponladyon Instagram/McDonald’s)

As per a spokesperson for the fast food chain, the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry features the chain's signature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies. While there may not be real strawberries in it, the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is expected to be made with strawberry sauce for a fresh fruity taste.

Unlike its Singaporean counterpart, the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will not feature any Oreo Crumble pieces and will be a brand-new flavor that will be exclusive to American locations.

While details about nutritional facts are yet to be announced, fans can expect the new dessert to pack over 440 calories. Other nutritional values for the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry are expected to be as follows:

Nutritional Factor Values Energy 440.00 kcal Protein 7.00 g Total Fats 13.00 g Saturated Fat 6.00 g Cholesterol 5.00 mg Carbohydrate 74.00 g Dietary Fibres 1.00 g Sodium 230.00 mg

Further details about the pricing, availability, and nutritional value will be confirmed after the chain makes an official announcement about the launch of the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. Fans who don't want to miss out on the updates are advised to keep up with the chain's social media accounts.

