Walker’s Shortbread Royal Coronation cookie tins: where to buy, varieties, price, and other details explored

Honoring His Majesty's Coronation in May, the beloved Scotland-based shortbread company, Walker’s Shortbread has unveiled two new limited-edition cookie tins. The two shortbread tins that are available under the name - King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin, and King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin, commemorate the coronation of King Charles III and can be availed all across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The two shortbread tins feature the official royal portrait photograph of King Charles III to mark the milestone event. Shortbread fans across the two countries can get their hands on the limited-edition tins from the website - https://us.walkersshortbread.com. The two shortbread tins are available as both a single pack and a gift set that can be shipped globally.

The shortbread company unveiled the Royal Coronation Shortbread tins through a press release on April 24, with Nicky Walker, Managing Director of Walker’s Shortbread, quoting:

"For almost 50 years we have proudly celebrated the British Royal family and their significant milestones with commemorative tins and this feels particularly poignant as the first Coronation in many people's lifetimes. We feel honored to mark this momentous occasion and pay tribute to His Majesty King Charles III."

The Royal Coronation Shortbread tins from Walker’s Shortbread will feature the regal color scheme

Known as the home to Scotland's highest quality shortbread for 125 years, Walker’s Shortbread has been proudly celebrating the significant milestones of the British Royal family. As such, the company is back with two new Royal Coronation Shortbread tins commemorating the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Available all across the United States and United Kingdom starting April 24, 2023, the two commemorative tins feature the regal color scheme of dark blue with gold accents. Each tin comes with a poignant image of His Majesty at official events in London and Scotland. Celebrating a historic new chapter for the Royal family, the limited-edition Walker’s Shortbread tins are the perfect collector's item.

The limited edition Royal Coronation Shortbread tins are available on the company's website (Image via Walker’s Shortbread)

Excited enough to learn more about the Royal Coronation Shortbread tins? Here's a sneak peek into the royal goodness:

The King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin

The limited edition shortbread tin shows King Charles III dressed in his Naval uniform on The Mall at the 150th-anniversary celebration of the Cadet Force. Each tin of King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin is adorned with the national flowers of each country in the United Kingdom: the Scottish Thistle, English Rose, Welsh Daffodil, and Northern Irish Shamrock.

Available to order on the Walker’s Shortbread website - https://us.walkersshortbread.com - the shortbread tin comes with 24 all-butter Union Jack Shortbreads, and can be purchased at SRP $29.99.

King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition (Image via Walker’s Shortbread)

The King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin

The limited edition shortbread tin shows His Majesty at the Highland Games, near the Royal family's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. His Majesty can be seen wearing a traditional tartan kilt and the striped tie of the Gordon Highlanders regiment of the British Army before the regiment merged with the Queen's Own Highlanders.

King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin comes with a selection of iconic shortbreads: Triangles, Fingers, Thistles, Rounds, and Hearts, and can be purchased at SRP $22.99.

The King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin (Image via Walker’s Shortbread)

As mentioned earlier, both The King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin and King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin are available all across the two countries.

Fans can get the limited edition Royal Coronation Shortbread tins from the website - https://us.walkersshortbread.com. The two Royal Coronation Shortbread tins can also be availed as a gift set at SRP $49.99.

Founded in 1898 by Joseph Walker, Walker’s Shortbread is a Scottish manufacturer of shortbread, biscuits, cookies, and crackers. Headquartered in Aberlour, Scotland, the 125-year-old shortbread company has its business extending all across the globe.

The Walker family-owned company faithfully maintains the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, biscuits, cakes, and oatcakes while staying true to the original Walker's recipes.

