Starbucks fans are up for a sweet surprise as the coffeehouse chain has decided to treat them with free reusable cups. Starting April 20 and until April 21, the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain will offer a free limited-edition cup with all qualifying orders of iced drinks to customers all across the country.

Limited to the rewards program members, the offer applies to all grande-sized iced drinks besides Frappucinos. Customers looking forward to get the free reusable cup will have to visit the nearest participating Starbucks store on April 20 or April 21 and order their favorite grande-sized iced drinks. When one scans the app while paying for their drink at the till, they will get their drink in a free reusable cup that they can take back home.

The free reusable cups can be claimed with orders of grande-sized iced drinks (Image via Starbucks)

With the two-day offer being limited to the chain's rewards program members, it is advised to join the rewards program by installing the app and signing up for it. Free reusable cups are available at all participating stores across the country, but they can only be claimed until supplies last. Fans who don't want to miss out on the freebie are advised to grab theirs at the earliest.

To get the free Starbucks reusable cup, customers need to order a grande-sized iced drink

From offering extra discounts on drinks to helping customers save the environment by giving up on single-use cups, reusable cups have become a popular choice among Starbucks fans all across the country. Celebrating the spirit and love their fans have shown towards the coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, the chain is offering free reusable cups with orders of grande-sized iced drinks.

The offer, which is limited to only two days, will allow fans to grab a limited-edition reusable cup for free by simply ordering a grande-sized iced coffee or other similar drink and scanning the app while paying for it.

For those wondering about the numbers, most of the grande iced drinks usually start at over $4 and can go as far as $5 or more, depending on the drink and the store. Though it isn't a big deal for a free reusable cup that can get one a discount on their future orders, the limited stock of the cups may make it difficult for everyone to get one.

The free reusbale cups are only suitable for chilled or cold drinks (Image via Starbucks)

While free reusable cups can be claimed at over 1,066 Starbucks stores and drive-thrus, fans are advised to grab them at the earliest so that they don't miss out on the freebie. It is also to be noted that the reusable cups being offered for free are only suitable for iced or cold drinks.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks is an American multinational chain of roastery reserves and coffeehouses. With its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

As a coffeehouse and roastery reserves chain, the Seattle-based giant specializes in coffee and coffee-based beverages and also serves smoothies, teas, baked sweets, quick snacks, and sandwiches. The chain is also famous for its core range, limited edition, and seasonal merchandise that includes cups, tumblers, and much more.

