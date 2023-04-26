The Republic of Tea x Bridgerton Queen Charlotte tea range: where to buy, flavors, price, and all you need to know

The Republic of Tea is celebrating the arrival of the much awaited show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, with the launch of an exquisite three tea gift. Carrying a similar name to the show, the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte tea range is being offered as the 'Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift.' Packed in a chic and beautifully printed box, the limited-edition set makes the perfect royal gift for your friends and family.

Priced at $50, the gift set contains one can of each - Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea, Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Tea, and the Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Tea. Each of the three Queen Charlotte tea flavors are dedicated to the enigmatic royal Queen, her husband, and the formidable Lady Danbury, from the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

the Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift is available at a price point of $50 and also as individual cans for $15 each (Image via The Republic of Tea)

Starting April 24, 2023, new gift sets are available at World Market stores all across the country. Fans can also get the limited-edition gift trio and individual cans from the brand's website - republicoftea.com. The company has not hinted at how long the Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift and the individual cans will be available to order, hence fans looking forward to try them out are advised to order them at the earliest.

All you need to know about The Republic of Tea x Bridgerton Queen Charlotte tea range

Set for a Netflix premiere on May 4, 2023, the spin-off prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is based around Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The Bridgerton-verse prequel deals with the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the 'Ton' inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Commemorating the premiere of the upcoming series, Netflix has joined hands with The Republic of Tea for the promotional launch of the Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift range. As mentioned earlier, an exquisite range of tea is available in three distinct flavor variants that can be availed as a gift set or as individual cans of each of the flavors.

fans can get the Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift from the brand's website or from the nearest World Market store (Image via The Republic of Tea)

Priced at $50, the Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift range offers the following variants of royal tea:

Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea

Packed in an Amethyst can, the Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea offers an exquisite blend of organic green rooibos, organic orange peel, organic white hibiscus, blue butterfly pea flower, organic lemon peel, and natural flavors. The caffeine-free tea that comes with 36 tea bags can be bought as an individual can for $15.

Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea (Image via The Republic of Tea)

Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Tea

Packed in a royal red can, the Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Tea features a royal blend of Royal Black tea, natural flavor, tea blossoms, cornflower petals, and marigold petals. Priced at $15, the individual can of caffeinated tea comes with 36 tea bags.

Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Tea (Image via The Republic of Tea)

Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Tea

Packed in a golden hue can, the Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Tea offers a lively blend of organic white hibiscus, organic orange peel, organic lemon balm, organic licorice root, natural orange flavor with other natural flavors, safflower, organic natural lemon flavor, and organic grapefruit flavor with other natural flavors and natural flavors. Available as an individual can for $15, the caffeine-free tea comes with 36 tea bags.

Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Tea (Image via The Republic of Tea)

As mentioned earlier, the limited-edition Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift range is available for purchase at all major World Market stores across the country. Fans can also grab royal tea from the The Republic of Tea website - republicoftea.com. Those looking forward to sipping an exquisite blend of the three tea flavors while watching the show can look forward to the Netflix premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on May 4, 2023.

