M&M’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Graduation gift sets: Where to buy, details, price, and all you need to know

Celebrating the spirit of spring, M&M is back with an array of customizable gifts for all your gifting needs. From Mother's Day to Graduation and Father's Day, May is full of reasons to celebrate, and the candy brand is all set with its unique gift sets for each of the occasions. Available on the brand's website - www.mms.com - the gift sets allow wards to express their sweet love for parents, while the grad gifts make it so students can enjoy the fun new beginnings in their lives.

Offered in over 20 unique colors, each of the gift sets comes with custom messages for Mother’s Day on May 14, Father’s Day on June 18, and college plus high school graduations. Starting at $29.99, the new gift sets can be bought from the brand's website before time for on-time deliveries.

the new gift sets are available on the brand's website for a limited time (Image via Mars, Incorporated)

The new gift sets will only be available online and must be ordered in time to ensure that you get them delivered right before the occasion. There is no confirmation if the gift sets are available in ample stock or not, hence customers are advised to order their sets at the earliest.

All you need to know about M&M’s Mother's, Father's, and Graduation Day gift sets

No celebrations can really be complete without a gift and M&M’s taking this quite seriously as the brand introduced new gift sets for Mother's, Father's, and Graduation Day. The new gift sets can be customized with candies and custom messages of your choice.

1) The Mother’s Day floral gift box

The Mother’s Day floral gift box has a clear window and comes with 1 pound of custom-designed M&M’s. Priced at $39.99, it can be ordered by May 8.

The Mother’s Day floral gift box (Image via Mars, Incorporated)

2) The Mother’s Day heart gift jar

The Mother’s Day heart gift jar comes with 12.7 ounces of personalized M&M’s. Priced at $29.99, it can be similarly ordered by May 8.

The Mother’s Day heart gift jar (Image via Mars, Incorporated)

3) The customized 2023 Graduation Gift Box

Offered with 1 pound of chocolate, the customized 2023 Graduation Gift Box can be customized with images and a choice of candy colors. Priced at $39.99, the box comes with the Yellow M&M wearing a graduation mortarboard.

The customized 2023 Graduation Gift Box (Image via Mars, Incorporated)

4) The 2023 Graduation Hat Gift Box

The 2023 Graduation Hat Gift Box includes 1 pound of M&M’s candies for $39.99. The box is black with a gold tassel.

The 2023 Graduation Hat Gift Box (Image via Mars, Incorporated)

5) The Father’s Day Gift Box

Available for $39.99, it is a navy blue box with a blue and green laid motif and the word DAD. It comes with 1 pound of M&M’s candies of your color choice. You can order it by June 12.

The Father’s Day Gift Box (Image via Mars, Incorporated)

6) The Father’s Day dispenser

A tiny little chocolate dispenser that can be personalized with images, words or art, comes with 1 pound of candy. Available for $54.99, The Father’s Day dispenser comes in two designs - Happy Father’s Day and Best Dad Ever - and can be ordered by June 12.

The Father’s Day dispenser (Image via M&M’s)

Customers who wish to have the gift sets delivered right on time for special occasions should order them within the stipulated timeline. There is also no indication of ample stock availability, hence fans who don't want to miss out on gift sets are best advised to order them at the earliest.

Poll : 0 votes