Wawa’s new Signature Burgers lineup: varieties, price, nutritional facts, and other details revealed

The popular convenience store chain, Wawa, is back in the news for all good reasons. Starting April 27, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is offering three new cheeseburgers to satiate the cravings of its cult-like fandom. The three new cheeseburgers that will be available all across the country include - Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger, All American Cheeseburger, and the French Onion Cheeseburger.

Available at a starting price of over $9.79, the three new cheeseburgers can be found at all participating locations from 4 pm daily. Loaded with the goodness of juicy Angus beef, each of the three new cheeseburgers can be made either single or double. Packing more than 1200 calories each, the new cheeseburgers can keep you going for longer.

Fans looking forward to trying out the new cheeseburgers can get them from the nearest store. The chain has not hinted whether the new offerings will be a limited-time product or a permanent addition to the menu, hence fans who are looking forward to trying them out are advised to order them up at the earliest. The chain has also recently started online ordering services.

Wawa's new cheeseburgers will arrive in three new flavours

While Wawa may not be a fast food chain, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain has developed a massive fan following by selling restaurant-quality food nationwide. From offering all the popular quick grabs like burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and much more, the chain also has its own coffee shop-like beverage service.

Offering food that may often feel arguably better than the expected competitors, the chain has a long list of devoted followers who can't help but crave more of their flavorful offerings. Carrying the legacy forward, the chain has introduced three new cheeseburgers that are available at all participating locations nationwide starting April 27.

The new Cheeseburgers will be available in stores starting April 27, at 4 pm daily (Image via Wawa)

Available at a staring price of over $9.79, the new cheeseburgers can be enjoyed everyday starting at 4 pm. As mentioned earlier, the three new cheesebugers that can be enjoyed either as a single or a double, include:

Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger

The new Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger comes with juicy Angus beef patty, white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and cherry pepper relish, all served on a buttery brioche bun. Packing over 1320 calories and 68 grams of protein, it can be enjoyed at a starting price of $9.79.

Spicy Cherry Pepper Relish Cheeseburger (Image via Wawa)

All American Cheeseburger

Packing over 1220 calories and 62 grams of protein, the All American Cheeseburger features Angus beef patty, white American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, yellow mustard, and ketchup, all served between a buttery brioche bun. It can be ordered at the nearest location for over $9.79.

All American Cheeseburger (Image via Wawa)

French Onion Cheeseburger

The French Onion Cheeseburger comes with a juicy Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli sauce, all served between a toasted brioche bun. Packing over 1360 calories and 66 grams of protein, it can also be enjoyed at a starting price of $9.79

French Onion Cheeseburger (Image via Wawa)

Each of the three new cheeseburgers are available at all participating stores across the country. Customers can order single-patty cheeseburgers for over $9.79, while the double-patty cheeseburgers go for over $11.29 each.

Wawa announces that it will be entering the Pizza market

As the convenience store chain continues to expand its business, it is also brining new surprises for its fans. During the opening of the 100th Wawa location in Faifax, Virginia, the chain's executive Brian Schaller announced that the Pennsylvania-based chain will soon be offering pizzas.

After conducting several test runs at select locations across the country, the chain is finally ready with a cheesy offering that hits the menu this summer. There has been no indication if the pizzas will be an after 4 pm only offering, or will be available as a lunch, dinner, and late-night option. All other important details are expected to be announced as the launch date comes closer.

For the unversed, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain operates 24 hours daily and is one of the most popular late-night food destinations in the United States. Known for its restaurant-quality food, the convenience store chain is expected to offer pizzas that may be comparatively better than its competitors like 7-Eleven.

Founded on April 16, 1964 by founder Grahame Wood, Wawa is an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations. Headquartered in Wawa, Pennsylvania, the chain has most of its stores located along the East Coast of the United States.

Most of the chain's stores can be found in regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida. The chain offers several products including - Coffee, Hoagies, Prepared foods, Gasoline, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy products, Salads, and more.

