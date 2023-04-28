Dunkin’ introduces Raspberry Watermelon refresher and more to its menu

Dunkin fans are up for a refreshing summer as the chain welcomed the warmer days with a new line-up of iced beverages. The new line-up offers beverages such as NEW Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, Turtle Signature Latte, and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee.

Chilled beverages can be enjoyed at your nearest store or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website. Returning to the menu along with the new beverages is the top-requested flavor swirl - Butter Pecan Swirl. Unlike its previous comebacks, the fan favorite will now be available on the menu as a permanent staple offering.

The donut and coffeehouse chain is planning for a refreshing summer ahead with the launch of new iced beverages (Image via Business Wire)

The chain unveiled the new offerings through a press release on April 26, with Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"There's nothing quite like a cold drink from Dunkin."

Briefing fans about the new offerings, the CMO of the donut and coffeehouse chain added:

"Our latest offerings, like the anticipated Butter Pecan Iced Coffee or the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher—a new flavor in one of our fastest-growing beverage categories—are perfect for those who need that extra boost to keep crushing their day."

All you need to know about Dunkin's new refreshing iced beverages and other offerings

With the weather starting to warm up, it's already time to get in the spirit for chilled beverages, and the wait seems to be over with the newly launched line-up of iced beverages from Dunkin. From Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refreshers to Turtle Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee to the returning Butter Pecan swirl, the donut and coffeehouse chain is all set for a refreshingly rewarding summer for fans all across the country.

Launched on April 26, the new and returning offerings also include limited-time snacks such as the new Butter Pecan Donut, the new Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, and the new Iced Lemon Loaf. Available on the menu for a limited time, the refreshing offerings are guaranteed to leave fans craving for more.

The new offerings can be enjoyed at all participating locations for a limited time (Image via Business Wire)

Excited enough to learn more? Here's a list of the drool-worthy offerings that you can enjoy at the nearest store.

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher

Featuring fun fruity flavors, you can enjoy the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher with Green Tea, Coconut Milk, or the returning crowd-pleaser, Lemonade. Also making a comeback is the Mango Pineapple Refresher, which will be available on the menu for a limited time.

Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher (Image via Business Wire)

Butter Pecan Swirl

Returning to the menu as a permanent flavor swirl, the Butter Pecan Swirl can now be enjoyed with your choice of hot and cold beverages.

Butter Pecan Iced Coffee

Also gracing the menu is Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, which combines the chain's original Iced Coffee Blend with Butter Pecan Swirl to keep fans fuelled for the longer days ahead.

Butter Pecan Iced Coffee (Image via Dunkin Donuts)

NEW Turtle Signature Latte

The new Latte features Butter Pecan Swirl, Mocha Swirl, smooth espresso, and whole milk. Served with a topping of whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crunchy Cocoa Caramel crumbles, the latte can be enjoyed in both hot and iced variants.

New Turtle Signature Latte (Image via Business Wire)

NEW Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee

The thick frozen coffee features fan-favorite Frozen Coffee blended with Butter Pecan Swirl and crunchy Cocoa Caramel sprinkles. The sweet drink is served with a topping of whipped cream and additional Cocoa Caramel sprinkles.

NEW Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee (Image via Dunkin Donut)

NEW Butter Pecan Donut

Complementing the Butter Pecan ensemble, the NEW Butter Pecan Donut features a classic yeast donut shell filled with Butter Pecan flavored butter-creme. It comes with a topping of vanilla-flavored icing and crunchy, sweet butternut.

NEW Butter Pecan Donut (Image via Business Wire)

NEW Iced Lemon Loaf

The sweet and bold Iced Lemon Loaf is a rich lemon cake that comes with a topping of sweet lemon icing.

NEW Iced Lemon Loaf (Image via Business Wire)

NEW Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer

The warm, flaky croissant comes with a filling of ham and Swiss cheese and is finished with a sprinkling of shredded cheese.

NEW Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer (Image via Business Wire)

All of the aforementioned beverages and snacks can be enjoyed at the nearest store or through pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website. As most of these offerings are available on the menu for a limited time, fans looking forward to trying them out are advised to order them up at the earliest.

