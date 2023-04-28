When is Wendy’s Chili coming to grocery stores? Details revealed

Spring brought a spicy surprise for Wendy’s fans as the chain announced that its popular Chili will soon be available in stores. The Ohio-based burger chain has joined hands with Conagra Brands to sell its famous chili as a ready-to-eat canned product. Featuring similar flavors to the chain's original recipe, the upcoming product will be loaded with beef and veggies.

While there is no confirmation on an exact date, the canned Chili will be available at all major stores across the country by this spring. However, nationwide availability is only expected to be possible by the summer. As per Conagra Brands, the savory staple will also be available with major online retailers at a starting retail price of $4.99 per can.

The chain announced the news about the store availability of the popular Chili with Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, saying that Wendy's Chili is a "beloved item" since 1969.

Loredo added that whenever people have a craving for chili, they would have two delicious ways to get their "fix," either at retail stores or at Wendy's restaurants.

A classic offering on Wendy’s menu, the recipe for Chili was developed by the chain's founder Dave Thomas. As per the website, the recipe was hatched from the need for a “sustainable solution.”

The savory offering was added to the chain's menu in 1969. An ideal accompaniment for cold days, a hot cup of Chili is packed with juicy beef, beans, and a tomato-based sauce to heat up the body.

While the chain will be following the original recipe for the canned Chili, it is not clear if the beef being used will be the leftovers from the chain's burgers.

News about the Chili being available as a canned product was released by the popular Instagram page, @snackolator in February 2023. The account found out about it from a recent announcement made by Conagra Brands at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference

Founded on November 15, 1969, by Dave Thomas, Wendy’s is an American chain of international fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, the fast food chain was ranked as the third-largest hamburger chain in December 2018.

The fast-food chain has more than 6,700 stores across the world, serving Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Salads, French Fries, Breakfast Sandwiches, Frozen Desserts like the chain's iconic Frosty, beverages, and much more.

