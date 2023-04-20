Wendy’s Mercury Menu: Availability, deals, and all you need to know

Mercury will shortly be in retrograde, according to astrologers. and Wendy's is offering fans surviving the Mercury Retrograde four weeks of "Mercury Menu" bargains. The fast-food chain restaurant declared that it will launch its out-of-this-world offer on April 21, 2023. The offer will include free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, free 6-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets, and free hot & spicy fries with any purchase.

The Mercury Menu will be offered to customers from April 21, 2023, to May 14, 2023, which coincides with Mercury's retrograde period.

More details of Wendy's 'Mercury Menu' Deals

The brand's fans may obtain these 'Mercury Menu' bargains via mobile ordering on Wendy's mobile app, regardless of their zodiac sign. Customers can download the app to earn points for free meals when they order with Wendy's RewardsTM*. The brand keeps it fresh even when Mercury is in Retrograde.

The offers in the new menu include:

BOGO (Buy one Get one) $1 Premium Sandwich with any purchase from Friday, April 21, 2023, to Sunday, April 23, 2023.

with any purchase from Friday, April 21, 2023, to Sunday, April 23, 2023. Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase from Monday, April 24, 2023, through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

with any purchase from Monday, April 24, 2023, through Sunday, April 30, 2023. Get a free 6-piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with any purchase from Monday, May 1, 2023, through Sunday, May 7, 2023.

with any purchase from Monday, May 1, 2023, through Sunday, May 7, 2023. Enjoy a free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase between Monday, May 8, 2023 to Sunday, May 14, 2023

There are some limitations, as there always are with promotions, and each consumer is only allowed to purchase one qualifying item. Additionally, these offers cannot be used with any other coupons.

The brand's customers were recently disappointed after they found out that the brand has discontinued its beloved Grilled Chicken Sandwich and introduced a new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap. To such fans, the "Mercury Menu" promo should be welcome news.

The fast-food restaurant chain has had a busy few weeks. It held its annual National Roast Day event on April 12, 2023. The eatery made fun of TODAY's Al Roker during the amusing occasion in a video that was broadcast live on TODAY.

For those unaware, the term "Mercury is in retrograde' implies that Mercury is moving more slowly than Earth is around the sun. Astrologers say that Mercury's retrograde motion is frequently accompanied by a lot of issues. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, these include gossip, miscommunication, meltdowns, and technological failures like issues in traveling, missed connections, and even delays in hearing important information.

About Wendy's

Dave Thomas launched Wendy's in Columbus, Ohio in 1969. Dave founded his company on the tenet, "Quality Is Our Recipe®," which remains Wendy's system's guiding principle. The brand is best known for its cooked-to-order square hamburgers, which are created with fresh, never frozen beef. They are also famous for their freshly prepared salads and other distinctive items such as chili, baked potatoes, and the Frosty dessert.

The company is dedicated to upholding moral standards and improving people's lives. This is most clearly demonstrated by the company's sponsorship of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its flagship, the brand's Wonderful Kids program. The program aims to place every child in the North American foster care system in a loving, permanent home.

With the goal of being the most successful and well-liked restaurant brand in the world, the brand employs hundreds of thousands of people across roughly 7,000 stores globally.

