Wendy’s 2023 spring line-up explored

At Wendy's, spring has finally arrived, and to celebrate, the fast food restaurant company is launching a number of new spring-inspired menu items. The brand's new menu items include a refreshing lemon drink and two healthy grilled chicken options that are sure to be a hit in the warmer months.

The new menu includes an entirely new Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, a Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, and a Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade.

A rundown of the ingredients added to Wendy's 2023 spring-inspired menu items

Beginning on March 28, diners will have two new options for a quick, light meal and a beverage to wash it all down.

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad: The culinary team tried approximately 40 distinct salad concepts before coming up with the ideal Cobb salad, which was taken to the next level using seasonal produce and well-known flavors. Customers can enjoy freshly cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, chopped tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions, diced eggs, and creamy ranch dressing on the Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, which is topped with Wendy's exclusive lettuce blend.

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap: The traditional flavors in this premium wrap are sure to please. A warm tortilla acts as the base of the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, which is then stuffed with chopped grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, and fresh romaine lettuce. The wrap is then topped with a creamy ranch dressing.

Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade: Customers are invited to try new flavors that taste like summer by sampling the vibrant, refreshing lemonade. Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade combines tart, yet subtly sweet notes of ripe pomegranate with the sweetness of blueberries. The new Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade tastes as good as it looks, with a distinctive purple tint and well-balanced flavors.

Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for Wendy's, said in a press release:

"We are always listening to our fans and introducing exciting new menu items to give them exactly what they are craving. Our Dave's Craft Lemonades have been a fan-favorite menu item for years, and our all-natural lemonade foundation allows us to bring flavor innovation like no one else in the business. We're excited to kick off the season and give our passionate fans another irresistibly delicious flavor with Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade."

Even after spring, the salad and the wrap will both be offered as permanent menu items. However, the Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade will only be served for a limited time at participating restaurants countrywide through the summer of 2023.

In brief about Wendy's

Wendy's is an American fast-food restaurant chain that was founded on November 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, by Dave Thomas. On January 29, 2006, its headquarters were relocated to Dublin, Ohio. Wendy's was the world's third-largest hamburger fast-food chain as of December 31, 2018, with 6,711 locations, trailing only Burger King and McDonald's.

The company announced a merger with Triarc Companies Inc., a publicly traded company and the parent company of Arby's, on April 24, 2008. The fast food restaurant brand is well-known for its square hamburger patties served in round buns, sea salt fries, and Frosty, a soft-serve ice cream treat made with starches.

