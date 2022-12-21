Pomegranate salads can provide all the health benefits of the fruit to keep you healthy and protected this winter. They're rich in antioxidants and can promote heart and renal health, and improve exercise endurance.

Pomegranate seeds are the most nutritious part of the fruit and are rich in dietary fiber. Pomegranates can be included in your pre-workout meal for better performance and hydration before a workout. Minerals present in pomegranates can help maintain fluid balance in our bodies.

In this article, we will discuss the best pomegranate salad recipes to try out this winter.

Nutritional Value of Pomegranate

Pomegranates are low in carbs and fat. They're among the fiber-rich foods. The nutritional profile of one pomegranate (with seeds) is as follows:

Calories: 234 kcal

234 kcal Protein: 4.7 grams

4.7 grams Fat: 3.3 grams

3.3 grams Carbohydrates: 52 grams

52 grams Sugar: 38.6 grams

38.6 grams Fiber: 11.3 grams

11.3 grams Calcium: 28.2 mg

28.2 mg Iron: 0.85 mg

0.85 mg Magnesium: 33.8 mg

33.8 mg Phosphorus: 102 mg

102 mg Potassium: 666 mg

666 mg Vitamin C: 28.8 mg

28.8 mg Folate (vitamin B9): 107 mcg

It has to be kept in mind that the seeds contain most of the vitamins and minerals. It's advisable to include seeds in the pomegranate salad to get all the health benefits of the fruit.

Delicious Pomegranate Salad Recipes

Pomegranates can be used with different ingredients to prepare amazing salads that can boost the immune system and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Try out the following recipes this winter:

1) Pomegranate Salad with Feta Cheese

Feta cheese is a type of salty and soft cheese. It's made from sheep or goat milk and is nutritious and perfect for salads.

Ingredients:

10 ounces of baby greens

1 pomegranate, peeled and seeds separated

1/3 red onion, sliced

8 ounces of soft feta cheese

Dressing:

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Take the lettuce, pomegranate seeds, red onion, and feta cheese in a large mixing bowl.

Mix the Dijon mustard, vinegar, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl.

Pour over the salad, and toss well with a fork. Serve chilled.

2) Cucumber Pomegranate Salad

Cucumbers can keep you hydrated and provide minerals.

Ingredients:

4 medium cucumbers, chopped into pieces

1 pomegranate, peeled

40 grams of feta cheese

Lime juice

2 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

3-4 Green onions, chopped

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Chop the cucumbers into bite-sized pieces. Finely chop the green onions.

Deseed the pomegranate and keep it in a mixing bowl.

Cut the feta cheese into small cubes.

Mix the lime juice, olive oil and black pepper. Whisk it well.

Mix the chopped cucumber, green onion, pomegranate seeds, and the dressing.

Garnish with feta cheese. Serve chilled.

3) Pear & Pomegranate Salad

Pears are nutritious and provide several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Including them in pomegranate salad can increase the overall nutritional value of the dish.

Ingredients:

3 cups green lettuce, rinsed and chopped finely

1 Pear, diced into small pieces

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Halve and core the pear, then cut it into small pieces. Add the pomegranate.

Mix the extra virgin olive oil, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, mustard, honey, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Toss it well.

Add salt and pepper. Toss it well and keep it in the refrigerator. Serve chilled.

Bottom Line

Pomegranate salads can keep the immune system strong. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are beneficial for heart, liver, and kidney health and can reduce chronic inflammation.

The salad is better than pomegranate juice, as it includes nutritious seeds. Try to include other nutritious fruits and vegetables while preparing pomegranate salads.

