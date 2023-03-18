Noodles & Company Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad: Ingredients, price, and all you need to know

As the warmer weather approaches, the Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is now back at Noodles & Company. The brand is renowned for offering freshly cooked, globally influenced dishes, and their menu is available in over 460 restaurants worldwide.

The latest offering is the brand's way of adding its own distinctive spin to a beloved summer salad.

Nick Graff, Vice President of Culinary and Executive Chef at Noodles & Company said in a press release:

"The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad was inspired and developed in-house by our talented culinary team resulting in a classic, flavorful dish that is full of zest and nutrients. This salad furthers our commitment to Uncommon Goodness and nourishing all guests with delicious and unique flavors."

He further added:

"Noodles is proud to offer a wide variety of health-conscious, customizable dishes that help guests meet their nutrition-related goals and we're excited for this option to join our Caesar and Med Salad as craveable salad options."

Nutritional values about Noodles & Company's Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad

The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is made fresh to order with premium ingredients. It includes mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and red onions, all of which are tossed into a tangy barbecue coleslaw dressing. Roasted corn and cheddar jack cheese are also added on top.

Below are the Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad nutrition facts:

470 calories

27 grams of fat

7 grams of saturated fat

1090 milligrams of sodium

24 grams of carbs

17 grams of sugar

34 grams of protein

The seasonal salad, which is the newest addition to the company's extensive "Better-for-you" menu options, has a suggested price of $11.50.

Along with Zoodles, Impossible Panko Chicken, and the company's unique, in-house developed LEANguini noodle, Noodles & Company's "Better-for-you" menu also offers a number of other low-carb and plant-based options.

For a limited time, the Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is available at all 460+ Noodles & Company stores across the country.

The brand recently gave a free bowl of noodles to every employee

To celebrate Employee Appreciation Day, the fast-casual chain gave away free bowls of noodles to not only its 8,000 team members, but also all restaurant staff.

Employee Appreciation Day is celebrated on March 3, 2023, and on March 2, Noodles offered complimentary bowls to all restaurant employees nationwide, regardless of their brand.

In brief, about Noodles & Company

This fast-casual restaurant in the United States serves soups, salads, and both international and domestic noodle cuisines.

With its main office in Broomfield, Colorado, Aaron Kennedy started the business in 1995. In 2017, the company, which went public in 2013, reported a revenue of $457 million. As of mid-2022, it had 458 outlets spread across over 31 states.

The chain is known for spreading Uncommon Goodness through its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and value-centric culture.

