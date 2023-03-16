What is Chipotle’s Chicken Al Pastor made of? Ingredients explored as brand adds new item to its menu worldwide

On March 14, 2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the introduction of Chicken Al Pastor, a new protein choice that elevates any standard Chipotle order with an upscale flavor profile.

For a short period of time starting this week, Chicken Al Pastor will be available at Chipotle restaurants all over the world. This is the first time the company has globally introduced a new menu innovation.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release:

"Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years. "We've put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It's where fire meets flavor."

Everything to know about Chipotle's global release of Chicken Al Pastor

Chipotle is introducing Chicken al Pastor at all 3,200+ company-owned Chipotle restaurants worldwide as it sets its sights on international expansion to increase access to its crave-able menu innovations.

For the first time ever, Chipotle customers will be able to enjoy the newest menu addition across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany simultaneously.

Before deciding on a rollout strategy, Chipotle used its stage-gate approach to confirm Chicken al Pastor. The brand moved forward with its initial global launch strategy as a consequence of positive feedback from the 94-restaurant test in Denver and Indianapolis.

Everyday, small batches of Chicken Al Pastor are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Using a marinade of the brand's renowned adobo, seared morita peppers, ground achiote, and a hint of pineapple, the raised chicken is sliced and seasoned.

To offer a flavorful finish with just the right amount of fire, it is then garnished with a squeeze of fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro.

With the addition of chicken al pastor to the chain's current selection of a la carte burritos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and tacos, customers will be able to savor their preferred Chipotle entries in a brand-new way.

Chipotle is giving free delivery on all Chicken Al Pastor orders placed through the app and online at Chipotle.com from March 16 through March 26, 2023, in the US, to commemorate the launch of its newest menu innovation. For a limited time, Chicken Al Pastor is available at participating Chipotle restaurants all over the world. Price may vary.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. strives to create a better world by serving authentic food prepared with natural tastes, nutritious ingredients, and items from ethically sourced suppliers. Chipotle will have about 3,200 locations operating in the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany as of December 31, 2022.

